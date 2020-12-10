EastEnders spoilers reveal Honey an Jay share a kiss, but they’re interrupted when Billy walks in!

In the week leading up to Christmas, Gray tells Karen and Mitch that he wants the kids for Christmas leaving Karen distraught. Mitch tries to make her feel better by telling her he will make the house a Christmas-free zone.

Karen is struggling without Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

But when they return home, Billy surprises Karen by jumping out only in a unique special Christmas outfit.

Karen is feeling depressed, facing her first Christmas without Chantelle and makes a big decision.

Meanwhile, Honey is stressed ahead of the big Christmas community event, but just as everyone is about to get to work she shrieks, the fridge is broken.

Jay and Honey share a kiss (Credit: BBC)

Without a fridge, Honey is forced to cancel the event. But Jay is desperate to impress Honey and saves the day by getting in a team of caterers just in time.

EastEnders: Honey and Jay kiss

As the festivities get underway, Honey and Jay are giddy with Christmas spirit and the success of the event.

But soon one thing leads to another and they end up sharing a kiss just as Billy walks in.

Billy storms out (Credit: BBC)

Billy is speechless to see his ex-wife kissing his best friend. As Honey and Jay try to explain what he saw, Billy storms out.

Will he ever be able to forgive them?

EastEnders: Honey and Jay growing closer in lockdown

Before EastEnders returned in September, it was revealed on EastEnders Instagram stories that Honey and Jay had grown closer in lockdown.

This led to fans speculating an affair would happen between them.

Do you think Honey and Jay will have a full-blown affair?

For Christmas week EastEnders will air on Monday 21st at 8pm, Tuesday 22nd at 7.30 and Christmas Eve at 9pm.

Christmas Day will be a double episode at 9.10pm. There is also an extra episode on Boxing Day at 8.45pm on BBC1.

