EastEnders Spoilers: Honey and Billy back together?

Recent EastEnders spoilers this week suggest that Honey and Billy will get back together.

This comes with Honey newly single after splitting up from partner Jay Brown. Billy has has been eyeing the possibility of a reunion with his ex-wife.

However, he was hurt to see Honey growing closer to Finlay Baker.

Little did Billy know, Honey spending time with Finlay was the result of a bet between Honey, Kim and Sonia – in which she had to say ‘yes’ to any question.

Will Honey and Billy get back together?

A jealous Billy watches as Honey and Finlay talk (Credit: BBC)

Billy is jealous of Honey and Finlay

The story continues next week, with Billy growing increasingly jealous.

He is upset when he sees Honey and Finlay together at the Minute Mart.

Sonia sees Kim avoiding Honey and confronts her. She tells Kim that she should pay Honey the money from their bet.

Finlay realises that Billy still has feelings for Honey (Credit: BBC)

Honey confesses to Kim that she actually lost the bet, because she said no to a date with Finlay.

This cheers Billy up.

At the market, Billy and Whitney try to teach Finlay to speak like a market seller. Afterwards, Finlay tells Billy that he knows he still has affections for Honey.

Billy reveals that he does still have feelings for Honey (Credit: BBC)

Billy comes clean

Later that week, Billy tells Finlay that Honey is the only woman for him. Finlay decides to try and help.

Can Billy come clean to her about his feelings?

Does Honey feel the same?

Will Honey and Billy get back together?

