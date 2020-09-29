EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray struggles with his guilt

EastEnders spoilers reveal that Gray struggles with his guilt on the week of Chantelle’s funeral. Will he ever tell the truth about what happened?

A couple of weeks ago, abusive Gray pushed his wife Chantelle during an argument. Chantelle fell onto an upwards facing knife in the dishwasher. But instead of calling for help, Gray walked around Albert Square to give him an alibi before staging her death to look like an accident.

But this week, it’s clear he’s feeling guilty about what happened.

Gray killed Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

Gray is struggling to look after his kids, work on Whitney’s trial and cope with the guilt about Chantelle.

He’s late to a meeting with his colleague and she wants to take him off the case.

Chantelle’s funeral is the same day as the first hearing, he can’t possibly be there as he isn’t in the right state of mind. But Gray pleads with her that he needs to work.

Gray struggles with his guilt (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Phil goes to visit Raymond

Later Whitney has a hard time looking after Gray’s children whilst he’s working. Gray tells Whitney he’ll be staying on her case but she is adamant he needs to be with his children for the funeral.

However Whitney is terrified of facing court without Gray.

EastEnders: Gray struggles to hold is together at Chantelle’s funeral

The next day, it’s the day of Chantelle’s funeral and Gray is struggling to hold it together.

Will he end up telling the truth about what happened the night of Chantelle’s death?

EastEnders: Whitney’s court case

Meanwhile Whitney’s about to face her first day in court for Leo’s death. Sonia is there for support but neither of them are prepared for what happens next.

Whitney’s first day in court is on the same day as Chantelle’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

The prosecution grills Whitney. But she finds the courage to defend herself.

However when Mick takes the stand he struggles with the prosecution’s questions. As they keep pushing for answers, he grabs his chest in pain and collapses. He’s having a panic attack.

Will Mick be okay?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.