EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray lashes out at Linda

EastEnders spoilers reveal Gray lashes out at Linda next week. Will he reveal his true nature?

A couple of weeks ago, Gray ended up killing his wife Chantelle and he made it look like an accident. But ever since he has been struggling to hide his guilt.

In upcoming scenes, Gray hears from Sonia about what’s going on at Whitney’s trial. The solicitor encourages Whitney to tell the truth in her final statements.

Whitney’s trial continues (Credit: BBC)

Later, Gray is struggling to contain his guilt, which people are mistaking for grief. Soon Linda arrives at the house with Mia and Mackenzie as Gray forgot to pick them up from school.

Seeing how Gray is, she’s worried and takes the kids to the park to give him some time to rest. When she returns to the house, Linda decides to help him out by cleaning whilst he sleeps.

Gray gets angry with Linda (Credit: BBC)

But when Gray wakes up, he realises Linda has cleaned Chantelle’s mug and angrily flips out at her. What will Linda say?

EastEnders: Gray heads to court

Meanwhile, at court Whitney’s Queen Counsel has come down with food poisoning and everyone realises there is only one person who can step up for the final statements – Gray.

Gray turns up at court (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders star John Altman on fancying Gillian Taylforth and wishing the door had been left open for his return

A dishevelled Gray shows up at the court just in time but can he help Whitney?

EastEnders: Linda becomes suspicious of Gray?

It’s the day of reckoning for Whitney as she awaits the verdict. Will she be found guilty or not guilty?

Has Linda seen Gray’s true nature? (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders: Is Frankie Mick’s daughter? Did he cheat on Linda?

Later at The Vic, Shirley and Linda discuss Gray and his odd behaviour. They also talk about his fight with Linda. Are they starting to see his true colours, or will they put it down to grief?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.