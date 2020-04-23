EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray kills Chantelle after catching her with Kheerat?

In upcoming EastEnders, Chantelle ends up locked in a room with Kheerat. But will Gray's anger spiral out of control when he finds out?

Last year, Chantelle and Gray came onto Albert Square as seemingly the perfect couple. But soon viewers got to see what really happens behind closed doors.

It was revealed Gray has a violent temper and often beats his wife. But will things get out of hand after he gets jealous of her boss Kheerat?

What happens with Chantelle and Kheerat?

Gray has been violent with Chantelle multiple times (Credit: BBC)

In next week's episodes, Gray discovers Whitney is nowhere to be found, leaving him alarmed. However, when Sonia discovers a letter from Whitney, she assumes she fled Walford.

Sonia finds a letter from Whitney (Credit: BBC)

But things grow worse when Gray's boss Laura arrives for a meeting with Whitney. Due to her absence, everyone is forced to cover.

Knowing Gray is under a lot of pressure, Chantelle tries to think of ways to cheer him up. But when Suki arrives she starts questioning Chantelle about her dedication to her new job, forcing Kheerat to intervene.

As the pressure continues to rise for Gray, Chantelle does her best to support him.

Chantelle tries to support Gray (Credit: BBC)

Later at work, Gray is unable to get hold of his wife and when he finally does, a power cut ends up cutting him off.

Matters are made worse when Chantelle realises she's locked in with Kheerat. How will Gray react when he finds she was locked in a room with another man?

Could he have another violent outburst?

Earlier this year, viewers were left fearing Gray would kill Chantelle after he broke her arm during a violent outburst.

Gray cheats on Chantelle?

Another theory viewers have is that Gray will end up having an affair with his client Whitney.

Over the past few weeks, Gray and Whitney have worked closely together after she accidentally stabbed her stalker Leo.

Could Gray and Whitney have an affair (Credit: BBC)

As Leo attacked her, he had her on the floor, but she was holding a knife upwards. When he slipped, he fell on the knife and died from his injuries.

But as Gray works hard on Whitney's defence, fans believe the two will end up falling for each other and have an affair. Whenever she reappears, that is!

