EastEnders spoilers: Gray to die as he finally gets his comeuppance?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Gray Atkins’ time is finally up.

The police are closing in, residents of the Square are closing in and there’s nowhere left to run.

But will Gray go to prison? Or will he pay the price for his killer crimes with his own life?

The police want answers from Gray (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week – see all-new pics here

Mick finds out the truth

Gray is hauled in for questioning by DCI Arthurs and asked to provide his DNA as the enquiry continues into Tina’s death.

Meanwhile, Whitney puts two and two together and realises Gray killed Tina. She reveals everything she knows to Mick.

Mick can’t believe what he’s hearing as Whit pieces it all together for him. And when Shirley arrives wanting answers too, they’re forced to fill her in.

Mick is shocked by Whitney’s confession (Credit: BBC)

Despite Mick’s doubts, Shirley realises everything Whitney is saying is true and storms round to Gray’s.

She vows to end him.

With Shirley banging on the door, Gray cowers inside and phones Chelsea at the hospital telling her they’re going away for a few weeks.

Karen saves Gray?

Gray eventually turns to Karen. He manipulates her into believing his side of things, pouring his heart out and she falls for it hook, line and sinker. Karen protects him, hiding him in the flat.

Karen falls for Gray’s lies, but for how long? (Credit: BBC)

Later, he’s waiting at the house when Chelsea returns home and finds him.

Chelsea knows it’s now or never and demands Gray tells her the truth about everything.

But will the confrontation be the last thing she ever does?

With Gray unable to control his rage, is Chelsea in terrible danger just like Chantelle?

Will Gray’s exterior crack and cause him to hurt Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders – who’s leaving Walford this year? Is Gray going?

Does Gray die in EastEnders spoilers?

Meanwhile, Mitch has discovered the truth and is desperately trying to get Karen to believe him. She only wants to see the good in Gray – can anything convince her Gray is a murderer?

Elsewhere, Whitney wants a piece of the action. She is determined to have her moment of reckoning with Gray, but what will happen when she tracks him down?

The truth about his past is finally out and the police flood the Square closing in on the killer.

Will Gray get away – or die? (Credit: BBC)

Gray knows his options are running out and he plans to flee.

But can he escape justice? Or will someone take matters into their own hands before he can get away?

The list of those thirsty for vengeance is long. Who will deal the final blow?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.