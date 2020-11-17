EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray Atkins manipulates Whitney Dean after bust-up

EastEnders villain Gray Atkins is set to manipulate Whitney Dean into thinking he’s a good person.

The killer hasn’t had the best track record on the BBC One soap, having previously murdered Chantelle following months of abuse.

Keen to prove what Gray is really like, Kheerat warns Tina about moving into his place, telling her he’s not who she thinks he is.

Gray Atkins lies to Whitney Dean on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gray lies to Whitney

Kheerat’s advice soon travels back to Gray, who is far from impressed with the businessman.

The two have an altercation in the Square but Whitney steps in after spotting that Mack and Mia are scared.

Later, Gray tells Whitney that his behaviour wasn’t the real him.

Having convinced Whitney that his outburst was out of character, she agrees that he is a good man. But will she eventually see his true colours?

Kheerat warns Tina not to move in with Gray (Credit: BBC)

What’s in store for Gray?

Whilst EastEnders are yet to confirm whether Gray will confess about Chantelle, soap fans are desperate for the character to finally get his comeuppance.

Chantelle was trying to leave her abusive husband and during an argument he pushed her and she fell on to the dishwasher, where she landed on a knife.

Instead of calling for help, Gray got himself an alibi by walking around the Square before returning home, pretending to find her and calling the emergency services.

In this week’s scenes, Gray attempts to kill himself and his children after feeling guilty over what he did.

Gray is yet to be exposed as Chantelle’s killer (Credit: BBC)

Nevertheless, Kheerat is determined to expose Gray.

Actor Jaz Deol – who plays Kheerat – said: “I think he knew in his gut instinct that something wasn’t right there. In his mind he cannot dispute that feeling and it haunts him to this day. Maybe even the rest of his life.

“I mean, think about it, Kheerat was about to sacrifice everything to run away with Chantelle and it was cut so short that there can only be one explanation for it.

“The tragedy is he just doesn’t have the evidence to prove it. He’s an incredibly logical man that is battling the irrationality and impulsiveness of his grief.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

