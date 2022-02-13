EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray Atkins attacks Chelsea Fox as she struggles to breast feed

EastEnders spoilers have revealed that serial killer Gray Atkins will attack wife Chelsea Fox next week.

The lawyer killed his first wife Chantelle after years of domestic abuse.

Now, it seems that history will repeat itself as Gray becomes violent with new wife Chelsea.

EastEnders’ Gray Atkins will lash out at Chelsea next week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Gray strikes again

According to Metro, Gray will become frustrated with Chelsea as she struggles to breast feed their newborn son Jordan.

Stepping up his controlling behaviour towards his wife, Gray takes his vileness to a new level.

When Chelsea complains that her breast pump is broken, he snaps at her and tells her to keep trying.

Finding no help from her husband, Chelsea seeks out her mum Denise for advice.

Denise tells her to ignore what Gray is saying and to switch to formula to ensure Jordan is fed.

After taking her advice, Gray finds out what Chelsea has done and he is furious. But badly will Chelsea be injured?

How much danger is Chelsea in in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

What else is happening in EastEnders?

Meanwhile, EastEnders killer Gray is on the edge as he is tormented by emails from his murdered wife Chantelle.

The emails keep coming and soon Gray is opening up to Eve about being trolled.

She suggests he ignores them, but Gray is determined to find out who’s behind the mails.

Gray ends up confiding in Kheerat about what’s going on, not knowing that he’s actually behind the emails.

Later, Gray is heading up to bed when he gets another message.

He’s left reeling when he opens the front door to something extremely disturbing.

Unknown to Gray, Kheerat watches on with interest.

Meanwhile, as Kheerat continues to enjoy messing with Gray, the killer starts to look at who could be responsible for the creepy messages.

But will he work out who is behind them?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

