EastEnders spoilers: Gina to drive a wedge between Zack and Whitney?

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Gina Knight sets her sights on Zack as Elaine becomes her matchmaker.

As Gina tries to charm Zack, Elaine misinterprets the situation and thinks that she fancies Freddie.

But, will Gina drive a wedge between Zack and Whitney?

Gina fancies herself a bit of Zack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Gina crushes on Zack

Settling into life in Walford, Elaine tries to build a closer bond with Gina and Anna by playing matchmaker.

Elaine misinterprets Gina’s feelings and believes that she’s got a crush on Freddie when really she fancies Zack.

After finding out that Freddie is single, Elaine inspires Gina to give it a shot, but Gina’s devastated when Zack turns her down.

Elaine tries to lift Gina’s spirits explaining that she’s spoken to the guy she likes and there’s still hope. However, she’s actually spoken to Freddie – not Zack. Will this cause trouble for Gina?

Can Gina clear up the misunderstanding? (Credit: BBC)

Tensions rise between Gina and Whitney

Gina’s left humiliated after an awkward exchange with Whitney who warns her to leave Zack alone.

Furious, Gina takes things out on Elaine as she tries to rectify the mess she’s made with Whitney.

Anna tries to befriend Whitney as George encourages Elaine to make it up to Gina. Linda steps into to arrange a pamper evening for Gina and Anna, with Kim doing their nails.

However, the pamper session soon gets heated as Gina admits that they don’t need Elaine trying to be their new mum. But, will she realise that Elaine was only trying to help them feel more at home?

Will Gina be able to find her footing in Walford and accept that Elaine loves her dad? Or, is this just the starts of many more tensions to come where the Knight family is concerned?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Will Gina learn to give Elaine a chance in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!