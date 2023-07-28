EastEnders spoilers: Freddie meets his real dad as evil Graham Foster returns

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Freddie Slater is to meet his real father, rapist Graham Foster. This comes as Freddie becomes determined to find out who – and where – his dad is.

But will Freddie learn the truth about his father? And how will Graham react when Freddie rocks up in front of him.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Alfie’s thoughtful pirate party gets Freddie thinking (Credit: BBC)

Freddie starts demanding answers

When Alfie’s plans are scuppered by an impromptu getaway with Phil, Freddie helps him to arrange a surprise pirate-themed birthday party for Bert and Ernie.

The party is a roaring success. Watching Alfie bond with his children, Freddie decides he wants to find his own father.

Freddie demands the truth from Kat about his dad’s identity. She dismisses him in an attempt to protect him from the truth – that he was the child of rape, after his mum was attacked by Graham Foster.

Unfazed, Freddie continues to search for answers. He asks Alfie and Billy to share what they know.

Seeing that Freddie won’t be deterred, Kat agrees to tell Freddie the truth later that evening. However, not wanting to betray Little Mo’s trust, Kat lies about the circumstances surrounding his birth.

Having learned Graham’s name, Bobby gives Freddie the low-down (Credit: BBC)

Freddie’s on a mission

Later, Tommy overhears a conversation between Kat, Jean and Harvey. He tells Freddie that he knows his dad’s real name.

Freddie is thrilled to find ‘Graham Foster’ on a car dealership website – with a contact number. But what will Freddie do next?

Bobby sets up a meeting with his dad (Credit: BBC)

Freddie meets his real father

Bobby helps Freddie set up a secret meeting with his dad as he pretends to test drive one of Graham’s cars. Overwhelmed at finally meeting his dad, Freddie reveals his true identity. But how will Graham react?

Elsewhere, Kat, Billy and Alfie frantically try to track down Freddie. As Kat interrogates him, Bobby reluctantly reveals where Freddie has gone.

Can they find Freddie before he gets in too deep with his evil old man?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

