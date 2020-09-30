EastEnders SPOILERS: Frankie drops a bombshell on Mick

EastEnders spoilers reveal Frankie drops a huge life-changing bombshell on Mick. How will he react?

This week Mick started to become suspicious of Frankie after discovering she had pictures of the Carter family on her camera. But it looks like Frankie may have her reasons for wanting to get close to Mick’s family.

In next week’s visit to Walford Mick apologises to Linda for not trusting her not to drink. Linda also apologises to her husband.

Frankie has taken an interest in Mick’s son Ollie (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Tina apologises to Frankie for coming on too strong but when she asks about the pictures, they start to argue and Frankie ends up storming off.

Mick’s suspicions of Frankie continue to rise and when he later finds out she’s looking after Ollie he panics and rushes to the park.

However he has no idea what’s about to come…

Mick pushes Frankie for answers wanting to know why she’s hanging around his family but Frankie drops a bombshell.

Frankie tells Mick she thinks he’s her dad (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders: Karen and Mitch’s socially-distanced kiss divides viewers

She tells Mick she thinks he’s her dad!

Could Frankie be Mick’s daughter?

EastEnders: What do we know about Frankie?

Frankie first came on to screens earlier this year, played by deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. Frankie helped Ben Mitchell as he struggled with his hearing loss.

However as EastEnders returned to screens earlier this month, fans learnt more about the new character.

Is Frankie a Carter? (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders: Secrets of Adam Woodyatt’s weight loss revealed

She revealed to Mick’s aunt Tina that she had a little brother who died. However we know nothing of the rest of her family!

Some fans have predicted that Bad Girls actress Simone Lehbib, who was recently cast in the BBC soap, will play Frankie’s mother.

Although EastEnders have not confirmed who Simone will be playing, we do know she will ‘have links to Mick Carter’.

What do you think of this new storyline?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Do you think Frankie is Mick’s daughter? ELeave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.