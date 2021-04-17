EastEnders spoilers reveal Nancy has a secret, Sonia returns home and has a bombshell and Kush and Whitney contemplate their future.

EastEnders spoilers: Nancy's secret, Sonia's bombshell and sad exit

Monday, April 19

Whitney and Kush contemplate their future and set a plan in motion.

Will they get their happily ever after?

Mick gets out some board games in the hopes it will get Frankie and Nancy to bond.

Sonia orders Greg out. She threatens to call Bianca and dotty and Tiffany come clean about overcharging punters at work.

After things escalate Sonia drops a bombshell.

Tuesday April 20

At work, Nancy is frustrated trying to track down a delivery.

Linda is wary when Nancy is short-tempered and refuses to look after Ollie.

Nancy’s lost package from earlier arrive and she rushes to get it. But Mick is curious.

Thursday, April 22

Billy notices Janet has been glued to her phone. He makes a comment about it, which sets him and Honey off debating Janet’s growing social following as Will feels left out.

Honey gets a call that Will has been in a fight. He explains Amy has been posting nasty things about Janet online.

Billy is furious but Honey stops him from giving Jack a piece of his mind.

At The Vic, Karen overhears Stuart and Rainie talking about trying to get another surrogate.

Friday April 23

Frankie has a driving lesson and Nancy’s fears are clear when he asks her to take Ollie to the park.

At the park, Ollie falls when Nancy’s back is turned and she feels awful.

Mick schedules to spend some time with Nancy.

Billy wants to talk to Jack about Amy but Honey is hesitant and Will tells him they need to handle things like adults.

Later Honey politely confronts Amy about the online comments and she offers a half-hearted apology. But how will it go down?

Karen gets home to find the flat has been trashed.

Loan sharks have been round for their money, and they’ve left a threatening message.

Karen realises she needs to make some money fast.

She toys with the idea of being Rainie and Stuart’s surrogate, but will she go through with it?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

