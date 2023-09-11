EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kat and Phil are days away from getting married. But Keanu is determined to cause trouble…

Meanwhile, Alfie also has something on his mind – but what?

And Jay meets a new woman, but is all as it seems? All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Phil tells more lies

Kat is excitedly preparing for the wedding, but Phil struggles to contain his guilt. Things get worse for Phil when he takes a call from Louise.

Louise says Keanu can’t have access to Peggy, but knowing he needs to get Keanu off his back, Phil comes up with a plan. He lies to Keanu he’s told Kat everything and she’s forgiven him. Is it enough to keep Keanu quiet?

2. Keanu ruins Kat’s hen do?

Jean arranges a surprise hen do for Kat in The Vic, despite the fact Kat didn’t want any sort of party. But she’s happy to see everyone gathered there.

Alfie arrives and he and Kat make peace. However she is devastated when he tells her he can’t be at the wedding. Will he confess why though?

Keanu watches Kat all smiles and realises Phil has lied about being honest. Keanu texts Phil and says he’s going to tell Kat everything. Phil rushes to stop him, but Sharon insists she’ll deal with it.

Sharon storms into The Vic and pulls Keanu away from Kat before he can say anything. She soon threatens Keanu and he’s forced to agree to her demands.

Annoyed Keanu gets drunk and accidentally tells Alfie everything. What will Alfie do with the information?

3. Kat and Phil’s big day!

It’s the day of Kat and Phil’s wedding, but Alfie is on a mission to get the truth from Keanu. He heads to the Arches and then goes to see Kat, preparing to reveal all. But will he spoil her happy ever after?

Will Kat marry her man – or will she find out what really happened?

4. Alfie hits out

Phil and the Mitchell men raise a toast to family before the wedding. But Alfie arrives wanting answers.

When the two men are left alone, Alfie punches Phil! However as their fight escalates, it’s clear something isn’t right with Alfie. He soon confesses he lied and he does have prostate cancer.

5. Suki and Denise take on Ravi

Suki convinces Denise to give a statement on the incriminating evidence on Ravi’s laptop. But without physical evidence the police dismiss them both. Denise is adamant she wants nothing more to do with the Panesars.

Suki later meets Ravi in an attempt to record him confessing. But she soon gets a phone call that stops her in her tracks.

6. Nugget confronts Ravi

After Suki gets in Nugget’s ear he wants answers from his father. Nugget confronts Ravi at Walford East, but what will he find out?

Nugget takes refuge at No.41, and Ravi is further furious with Suki. But how far will he go to get revenge?

7. Jay’s new woman?

Jay meets Nadine, a woman who bares striking resemblance to Lola. She tries to seduce him, but he refuses her advances. However is something else going on here?

8. Ian and Cindy at war

Kathy insists Ian must get Cindy to allow Bobby to come home. All hell breaks loose as Ian tries to get Cindy to agree.

9. Karen and Sharon at war!

Karen and Sharon continue to clash over seeing Albie, but can they sort it out?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.