EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Keanu’s plot continues as Sharon drops another bombshell on him. Will this drive his revenge plan even further?

Meanwhile, Jay just can’t get it together. After yet another showdown with the family, Jay gets in his car and drives away – before having a massive accident. Will he be okay?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Reiss’s strange present

Reiss gives Sharon an unusual birthday present – a make your own will kit. She’s surprised, but it soon gives her food for thought.

2. Karen meddles

Karen plots to use Zack to get Keanu access to Albie. She pulls on his heart strings to try to get him to take Keanu’s side.

Keanu and Zack then have an emotional conversation. Zack tells Sharon Keanu is a good dad despite everything else and she agrees to put his name on the birth certificate.

3. Sharon makes a decision about her future

The next day, however, Sharon witnesses Keanu and Jay almost fight. Sharon decides against making Keanu Albie’s legal guardian and instead asks Zack.

But how will Keanu feel when Sharon breaks the news? Will this bombshell push his revenge plot into another gear?

4. Jay opens up

Lexi discovers the truth about Jay and Nadine and the whole family shun him. Jay desperately tries to make amends, but Ben and Callum keep him away to protect Lexi.

Gina finds Jay about to take drugs and confiscates them, persuading him to talk to Lexi. Ben and Callum are reluctant, but Jay finally has an honest conversation with Lexi.

5. George kicks Jay out

George worries Jay is having a negative affect on Gina. When he finds drugs in Jay’s things, George kicks him out.

Jay soon becomes overcome with emotion when looking through Lola’s things. Ben and Gina later find Jay unconscious having taken more drugs.

6. Jay fights for his life

Billy is disgusted with Jay and orders him out of their lives for good. A heartbroken Jay decides to drive to Margate, even though Gina tells him it’s a bad idea.

It looks like she’s right when the police soon arrive at The Vic looking for Jay’s next of kin. They reveal he’s had a terrible accident, but as the police refuse to give Ben, Billy and Callum information on his condition.

7. Gina lashes out at George

Gina blames George for the accident given how he treated Jay. She heads off in search of him and Cindy offers to drive her.

8. Cindy muscles in

George and the girls go through a box of old belongings. Cindy tries to join in, but emotions get the better of her.

George invites her back when she’s ready, but Cindy shows her true colours when she tears into Elaine. George and Anna are horrified and Cindy’s left trying to make amends by having lunch with Elaine.

9. Priya tempts Nish

Suki and Priya clash over their different values. They try to one up each other.

Priya tries to get Nish on side by going clothes shopping and giving him a makeover. Suki is shocked at his new look.

Nish gives Priya a job in the Minute Mart. Suki and Priya continue to irritate each other, but can they find common ground?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

