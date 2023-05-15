EastEnders spoilers for next week see Lola come home, but the outlook is bleak. As the family rally round to make her last days special, Ben is spiralling out of control…

Meanwhile, Stacey is mortified when her secret is exposed. Can she take back control of the situation and provide for her family?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Lola comes home

Lola is being released from hospital, but Ben doesn’t think she should be allowed home. He is still struggling to accept her prognosis.

As Lola comes home in an ambulance, Jay carries her into the house. The residents of Walford rally round to greet her and make it as comfortable as possible.

2. Lola looks for comfort as Ben spirals

Sonia tries to give Billy Reverend Mills’ number for some support with Lola. But Billy snubs her, so Sonia instead approaches Jay, encouraging him to reach out to the vicar.

With Lola’s speech slurred and reality setting in, Lola sinks into depression, refusing to see anyone.

Desperate Jay speaks to both Phil and Bernadette and comes to a decision. He reaches out to Reverend Mills who comforts Lola with her religious outlook on death.

Lola is fading fast, but Ben is furious the family are accepting the prognosis too easily.

Phil later speaks to Ben and brings up Peggy. As Phil begs Ben to stop being selfish, can guilty Ben bring himself to apologise and see things through Lola’s eyes?

Later, everyone gathers in Lola’s bedroom, but elsewhere, Ben has a plan and calls Dr Washington to beg her to help make sure Lola is still alive in September.

3. Lola’s special treat

Jay, Denise and Kim throw Lola a Ladies’ Day party in her bedroom. But Ben arrives and makes a scene – can anyone get through to him?

4. Ben can’t cope

Desperate to keep Lola alive Ben meets with Dr Washington to discuss a new treatment option in America.

When he causes a scene at Lola’s party, Callum takes him home. Callum begs Ben to accept the reality of the situation, but will he get through to him?

5. Stacey’s secret revealed

Lily refuses to go to school because of the bullying. However, Stacey insists she must go and takes her herself.

Concerned Stace talks to the headmaster about what’s going on and is invited to attend a parents’ committee that evening to help stop the bad behaviour at the school.

But a group of students have accessed Stacey’s Secret Cam page and when they notice Stace in school, it causes a stir. Embarrassed Denzel and Nugget come clean to Amy.

Amy tells Lily, who then outs Stacey in front of the mortified Slaters. Distraught Stacey can’t bring herself to face her family after the revelation.

But Martin offers his support and some wise words. It spurs Stacey on and she decides to front it out. She heads to the parents committee to face the judgemental parents.

Stacey shares some home truths, but at later the tension in the Slater household is still rising. Can Jean and the family come to terms with Stacey’s camera work?

6. Quiz wars

Freddie puts together a dream team for The Vic pub quiz. But as the quiz gets underway he faces fierce competition from Sonia and Reiss. Who will emerge victorious?

7. Freddie seeks help

Mr Hawthorne visits Freddie and gives him an ADHD referral card. Freddie refuses to listen.

However, after a chat with Bobby sees a lot of the tell-tale ADHD symptoms come to light, Freddie agrees to visit the specialist. What will he find out?

8. Will Chelsea forgive Ravi?

Whitney encourages Chelsea to sort things out with Finlay, Felix and Zack as they take part in the quiz. But Ravi is still hanging around.

After a pep talk from Whitney, is there a glimmer of hope for Chelsea and Ravi’s relationship?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

