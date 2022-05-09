10 May 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 8 May 2022, 23:02

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Janine schemes to get Linda to leave. But will it pay off?

Elsewhere in Walford, Jean comes home and Stuart confesses.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Mick tries to help Linda

Mick tries to convince Zack and Martin to let Linda move back in by promising to get her professional help.

He later invites Linda for a walk.

She’s furious when she realises he’s trying to get her to an addiction meeting.

Mick soon opens up about his own problems, however, and Linda admits she needs help.

Mick promises to support Linda at the meetings.

Buoyed Linda decides she’s going to get Mick back.

2. Linda back with Mick?

Nancy invites Linda to a meeting at her new restaurant space with Zack.

Linda manages to get them a reduced price on the unit.

Mick joins Linda to celebrate.

They are soon enjoying some time together in Walford East.

Linda goes for it and tells Mick she still loves him, but how will he respond?

3. Janine plots to get rid of Linda

Sonia gives Janine a reality check about her priorities.

The lecture, however, only serves to give Janine an idea…

She comes up with a plan to get rid of Linda for good.

Janine offers Linda £25k to leave Walford.

Linda agrees to Janine’s offer, but she wants double the money.

And she soon enjoys putting doubts about Mick in Janine’s mind.

4. Linda leaves Walford?

Linda prepares to leave Walford and says subtle goodbyes to her family.

Zack realises her plan, but will he let her leave Albert Square?

5. Callum dumps Ben

Callum is riled by Ben’s actions and breaks up with him.

Lewis tries to make Callum see sense, but will Callum budge?

Later, Frankie offers Callum some advice too.

Can he really forgive, however?

6. Lily lashes out

Lily hits out at Stacey and blames her for Jean being in hospital.

Stacey is upset and soon decides to bring Jean home.

7. Jean comes home

After witnessing an incident between Jean and another patient, Stacey knows what she has to do.

She brings her mum home to look after her.

But caring for Jean is a struggle and Stacey confides her fears in Kat.

Can they really cope with this challenge?

8. Stuart confesses

Stuart has his first chemotherapy appointment and is acting strangely.

Dotty sees him and assumes he’s high, so she threatens to tell Bernie.

Stuart, however, confesses the truth to Dotty that he doesn’t feel a connection with Roland.

Will she be able to reassure him?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

