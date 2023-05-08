EastEnders spoilers for next week see Lola given heartbreaking news as her condition takes a turn for the worse. Can Jay cheer her up?

Meanwhile, Stacey faces more financial pressure when the bailiffs arrive. Will she turn back to the cameras?

Also, Linda and Elaine clash as Elaine makes her presence felt at The Vic.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Lola’s final hurrah

Lola has a leaving party at the salon. However, Kim is still struggling with her anxiety and forgets to hire the promised karaoke machine.

Meanwhile, Ben bonds with Elaine and she saves the day by lending them hers.

However, things take a turn when Lola steps outside feeling overwhelmed. When Denise, Honey and Kathy realise she’s gone, they panic and a search party is called.

Jay and Billy soon join the search. Lola is found on the floor and confused outside the gym.

2. Lola given devastating news

After being taken home following the incident, things get worse for Lola. She finds her speech and mobility are impaired and starts to panic. Lola then heads to the hospital.

She wakes up there the next day with Jay and Billy by her side. Lola feels weak and emotional as the doctor gives her heartbreaking news.

Lola is told that her palliative chemotherapy treatment hasn’t worked.

Billy is devastated. But how long does Lola have left?

3. Jay and Lola break out

Jay breaks Lola out of the hospital for some fun together. He takes her to the seaside where she spots a ruby necklace she wants to buy for Lexi’s 16th birthday.

Jay and Lola have a romantic moment and have a heart-to-heart about the future.

Just as Lola and Jay are preparing to leave a shopkeeper and police office stop them. Lola stole the necklace for Lexi. Will she get in trouble with the police?

4. Stacey’s money troubles get worse

The bailiffs arrive at the Slaters’ to clear them out, leaving Stacey upset. Freddie comes up with an idea to raise more money at the bap van.

He’s an instant hit and Stacey is thrilled. However, she is soon distracted when she gets an offer from Secret Cam.

After rejecting Martin’s offer to help, Stacey thinks about the Secret Cam offer. She asks Eve to look after the bap van, but when Eve returns unexpectedly to find Stacey dressed up, will Stacey come clean?

Following a heart-to-heart with Martin when he takes her for a picnic in the park, he unknowingly gives her the reassurance she needs. But what is Stacey about to do?

5. Lily in trouble

Martin and Stacey are furious when they discover Lily is bullying another girl at school. However she soon confesses it’s because she’s also being bullied.

6. Elaine and Linda clash

Elaine and Linda deal with the clear-up after The Vic break-in. But Linda is upset when Elaine isn’t bothered by a ruined picture of her and Mick.

As Elaine charms the locals, Linda starts to get annoyed with her mum changing the running of the pub.

Elaine sets her sights on bringing down the Panesars as she’s convinced they are responsible for trashing the pub. Eve advises her against it, revealing Linda doesn’t need any more stress.

Elaine and Linda have a heart to heart about the loss of Mick. Both women vow to support each other and be more open to the other’s point of view.

However, later Elaine makes a secret phone call telling her mystery man she hopes he’ll soon move into The Vic with her.

7. Alfie ousted?

Alfie fails to impress Elaine and she wants him out of The Vic.

He tries to win her over with a cocktail night and mixes some drinks for Kat and Phil to toast Peggy.

Kat and Linda both stick up for Alfie, but will Elaine soften towards him?

8. Callum reaches out to Ben

Ben is still struggling and Callum manages to convince him to make amends with Lola. Ben promises to be there for Lexi when Lola dies, but is it enough? And can he really follow through?

9. Kim’s behaviour causes concern

Kim is struggling to cope with her anxiety and when Pearl is sick, Kim insists her daughter has to go to hospital. Sonia notices and examines Pearl instead.

Realising Kim isn’t coping, Sonia encourages her to accept help. But will Kim listen?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

