EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 6-10

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stacey’s under pressure as her money worries grow.

Will she do something she regrets?

Meanwhile, Whitney faces more heartbreak as she says the hardest of goodbyes.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Stacey’s money troubles spiral

Lily tells Stacey she needs a new uniform, which leaves Stacey worried about money again.

But with Whitney’s situation playing on her mind, Stacey tries to be grateful for her family.

Desperate Stacey asks Linda for some extra work at The Vic.

But Linda declines.

However, Jean overhears and wants to help.

She manages to secure some additional cleaning work for them.

But working days in the bap van and nights cleaning begins to take its toll on Stacey.

Exhausted, she has an accident, but will she be okay?

2. More heartbreak for Whitney

Zack and Whitney are heartbroken and argue about leaving Peach at the hospital.

Whitney is then left devastated when she finds out their daughter’s existence isn’t legally recognised.

Zack seeks solace in the hospital faith room, but is agitated by the attitude of an expectant father.

However, as Zack and Whitney share a final moment with their daughter, can get through this together?

Devastated Whitney pushes everyone away as she struggles to cope.

Cheslea, however, is determined to be there for her friend.

Meanwhile, Zack is hurting as he sees Whitney struggling with her emotions.

He invites her to Peggy’s where he offers her some money, which falls flat.

3. Suki falls foul of Nish’s anger

Ash is re-offered the job in Canada and Nish tells Suki she has to dissuade their daughter from leaving.

Suki does the opposite and manipulates Ash into going to get her away from Nish.

Suki lies she couldn’t talk Ash out of leaving, and so they head to her farewell drinks.

But Nish soon rages as he finds out the truth…

Worried for her mother, Ash later talks to Nish.

She asks him to give Suki more responsibility within the family businesses.

But is she just making things worse for her mother?

4. Denise rattled

Denise is worried about the investigation into Ravi and therefore tries to persuade Jack to back off.

However, Denise is later jealous to see Ravi with another woman.

As she throws her all into married life with Jack, however, is she about to get caught out?

5. Callum promoted

Jack promotes Callum to Trainee Detective Constable.

His first job however is to look at CCTV footage of Ravi.

Ben later offer Callum some words of advice as he is forced to make a huge decision in his new role.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

