EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Sharon has a huge shock for Keanu: she’s bought him his own business. As they start to clash straight away, will this really work out for the best?

Meanwhile, emotions are still running high following Lola’s death. Can Ben and Jay help Lexi? And what about Jay himself – how will he cope?

Also, Suki and Eve plot to get rid of Nish for good. But will it work?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Sharon buys the Arches

Sharon buys the Arches off Ben and Phil is not impressed when he refuses to break off the deal.

Phil confronts Sharon demanding to know what she wants with the garage. He’s furious when she admits it’s to give Keanu a business.

Keanu is stunned when Sharon reveals she’s bought him the garage.

He admits Sharon supporting him makes him feel uncomfortable, but she demands he leave his pride at the door. Sharon insists he needs to grab this opportunity with both hands.

They have a grand opening of the newly named Taylor’s Autos. But Phil has been dripping poison and Sharon has doubts about Keanu’s ability to run a business.

She decides to hire Reiss to look after the books so Keanu can just focus on the cars. But how will he react?

As Sharon and Keanu clash over the Arches, they have to play host to Sonia and Reiss.

Will the evening go as planned or will their guests make relations worse between Sharon and Keanu?

2. Ben struggles to support Lexi

Having sold the Arches, Ben tries to support Lexi, but she struggles to open up. Lexi just wants to be with Jay so together with Ben they have an emotional afternoon.

As they encourage Lexi to talk, she finally manages to open up. But can they help her move forward and deal with her grief after Lola’s death?

Jay later invites Honey, Billy and Kim over to share items from Lola’s memory box. But with Jay struggling as well, can his friends and family give him the strength he needs to carry on?

3. Eve and Suki plot to get rid of Nish

Eve overhears Nish making a dodgy deal and tells Suki this is their chance to get rid of him for good. Eve and Suki plot their escape and scheme to get the details of Nish’s deal to report him to the police.

Suki is emotional as she realises she’s leaving her life – and Vinny – behind for good. She has a charged chat with her son, and he has no idea she’s actually saying goodbye to him.

When Nish heads off to the meeting, Suki rushes to call the police and report him. But she’s stunned when Nish returns as she’s about to leave.

He immediately accuses Vinny of reporting him to the police, but will Suki confess it was really her?

4. Linda throws George out

Linda is less than happy having the Knights in her home. Despite Elaine explaining the girls’ mum walked out nine years ago, Linda can’t warm to them.

She’s even more annoyed when George and Phil have a meeting about a business collaboration between the Boxing Den and The Vic.

As George and Elaine make themselves at home, Linda is furious when she overhears George on the phone.

Linda discovers he hasn’t sold his Marbella bar so has no money for The Vic. She throws him out.

5. George proposes

Linda is left stunned by George’s next move… He gets down on one knee in The Vic bar and proposes to Elaine.

Convinced George is a gold digger, Linda is determined to make sure the marriage doesn’t happen. She tries to get dirt on George from his daughters over lunch. But will she get the information she needs?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

