EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Sam, Kat and Sharon are held at gunpoint. But will they make it out alive?

Also on the BBC soap next week Eve kisses Suki and Kim kisses Howie.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Dotty helps Shirley destroy the Mitchells

Sam is in charge of the club and gives Dotty the keys so she can go and get ready.

Dotty calls Shirley and tells her the coast is clear so Shirley trashes the club.

2. Who gets shot?

Two men barge into the club and hold Sharon, Kat and Sam at gunpoint.

Shirley is there too and she hides in the office.

Sam tries to front it out, but the men mean business.

Someone gets shot – who? And will they survive?

3. Stuart leaves Rainie

Bernie tells Rainie she can have Roland, but must leave Stuart.

Stuart overhears Rainie and Mitch discussing the situation and makes a decision.

Stuart packs his bags and tells a heartbroken Rainie he’s leaving her.

Will she accept it’s the end of their relationship?

Karen later gives Stuart a piece of her mind for abandoning Roland.

However, Patrick steps in and makes Karen see there might be more to it…

4. Can anyone help Stuart?

Karen thinks Stuart could have postnatal depression.

The words hit Stuart hard and he snaps at her.

After Stuart spends the night on a bench, Rainie tries to get through to him.

But when Karen tells him Rainie is planning to leave Walford, will it be enough to make him get help?

4. Ash loses out

Ash is devastated to learn her job in Canada has fallen through.

Meanwhile, Suki meets with Nina to discuss a job for Ash.

Suki tries to bribe Ash to apply for the GP job with a new car.

But Ash soon finds out about Suki’s lies and storms out.

5. Eve kisses Suki

Eve and Suki are growing closer and Stacey interrogates Eve over what she knows.

Stacey wants to tell Kheerat about his dad’s prison release.

Eve has lunch with Suki and feels a spark between them.

She rushes to tell Stacey not to talk to Kheerat.

Eve returns to see Suki.

She kisses Suki, but will she respond?

6. Kim kisses Howie

Kim and Howie grow closer after she saves the day at Lily’s party.

They end up kissing.

Kim quickly stops things, however.

She confides in Denise she doesn’t know if she can love Howie after Vincent.

Denise offers Kim some advice, but what will Kim decide?

