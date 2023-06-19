EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Billy isn’t coping as Lola’s funeral approaches. When he lashes out, who is in the firing line?

Meanwhile, Jay is finding things hard too – can Ben put his own struggles aside and be there for his best friend?

Also, the Knight sisters want answers, but don’t like what they hear. Can Elaine make it right?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Billy lashes out

Billy is struggling following Lola’s death as he goes through the final preparations for her funeral. He ends up lashing out at Honey and Jay as he shares his disgust over how the Mitchells treated Lola.

Jay can’t cope and heads to The Vic to drown his sorrows. However, he’s sent home by concerned Linda and Gina as they beg him to sober up.

Meanwhile Honey finds Billy outside the funeral parlour and encourages him to say a final goodbye to Lola. Will he be able to?

2. Goodbye to Lola

It’s the day of Lola’s funeral and Billy is nowhere to be seen. Her hearse arrives with flowers and colourful messages left by the Walford residents.

As her loved ones carry the coffin into the church it’s emotional. But the ceremony is a celebration of Lola’s life just as she wanted.

Jay gives a heartbreaking speech remembering his wife. Can he get through it?

Lexi also does her mum proud with her eulogy. But will Ben be able to support his daughter when she needs him the most?

After the service everyone heads to The Vic to toast Lola. But Jay retreats home to record a final live stream on Lola’s channel thanking her followers for their support.

3. Ben and Jay struggle

Jay can’t cope with his intense grief and worried Lexi pushes Ben away in order to care for her stepdad. Callum suggests Jay should move in with them too

Ben isn’t keen and dismisses the idea, but soon an incident forces Ben to confront Jay and they finally have a heart to heart. Jay agrees to move in.

As the family sit down for dinner, the food makes Ben uncomfortable. He worries how he’ll hide his bulimia in such a crowded house.

The boys hit teething troubles in co-parenting when Lexi goes to walk to school alone. It’s revealed Jay and Lola made the decision before she died without consulting Ben.

4. George hides the truth

George wants answers after what he’s learned, but covers when Elaine questions him. Elaine rumbles his lies and he’s forced to explain himself, but Anna overhears and demands to know everything.

Anna and George want to keep the truth from Gina, but Elaine isn’t so sure it’s a good idea.

5. Gina spirals

Gina learns the truth from Elaine who believes she deserves to know. A broken Gina heads to Peggy’s to drink herself into oblivion.

George later consoles his daughters but when Gina and Anna find out the whole truth their dad’s actions leave them crushed.

Guilty Elaine is determined to make things right and begs the girls to forgive their dad – but will they?

6. Finlay and Vinny at war

Finlay threatens to report Vinny to the police over the car tampering, but when Finlay’s stall is trashed, is Vinny behind it?

7. Denise snaps

Denise is struggling to juggle all of her commitments and has a run in with Kim. Kim is angry Denise took Pearl for lunch and Denise realises Kim is dealing with trauma from the crash.

After she was looking after Kim, Jack is angry Denise is late home. Denise finally snaps and insists she won’t keep apologising for not being perfect.

8. Rocky’s bird causes strife

Kathy is angry when Rocky’s bird bites a hole in her funeral outfit, but then she starts to soften to the creature. Will she let him stay?

9. Zack gets more than he bargained for

Keen to impress Felix after moving into No.1 Zack caters a special night at the Albert for him. But how will Zack react when Felix asks him to serve food in the buff?!

