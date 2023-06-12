EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Linda wants answers over George’s missing wife. But can Phil find them? And will she like what she hears?

Meanwhile, Ben is struggling to step up for Lexi. Will Billy get through to him? Also, Suki picks her side – and breaks Eve’s heart in the process.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Linda digs for answers

Linda is still suspicious of George and wants to know what happened to his wife. She turns to Phil, who agrees to find out what he can so he doesn’t go into business with someone he can’t trust.

2. Phil finds the truth?

Phil convinces Callum to search the police database and put his mind at rest. Callum’s investigations prove George is clean. However, when he looks into Rose, he has all access denied to her files.

Phil feeds the information back to Linda who is convinced this proves George is dodgy. Phil asks George outright, but George insists Linda’s got him wrong.

Still not totally convinced, Phil turns to Richie to get answers – but what will she find out about Rose?

Phil accuses George of not being straight with him – but what will George say? What is the truth about Rose Knight – where is she? And WHO is she?

3. Ben struggles to help Lexi

Jay and Ben are desperate to help a withdrawn Lexi by taking her out for lunch. Lexi announces she wants to speak at Lola’s funeral, but Ben forbids it.

Ben is concerned it’ll be too much for his daughter, but Lexi is angry with his decision. Ben breaks down in front of her, so Jay steps in to resolve the situation.

4. Ben abandons Lexi

Ben and Lexi are at Walford East, but he is unable to cope with his bulimia when the toilets are closed. Ben panics and leaves Lexi on her own at the restaurant.

She’s distraught when she sees a mother and daughter together and runs out into the Square. Billy sees her and is horrified by the state she is in.

Furious Billy lays down the law to Ben. He lets rip insisting Ben needs to step up. But can Ben be the dad Lexi needs?

5. Vinny kills Eve?

Suki is playing the perfect wife and mother, but Vinny keeps sniping at her. The family gather in The Vic to celebrate Father’s Day, but Eve is also there and Vinny is fuming.

Eve accosts Suki in the ladies’ and begs her to stop living a lie. But Vinny is waiting outside and has a go at his mum.

Vinny later threatens Eve. However, she’s not scared and tells him to do his worst.

Vinny goes straight to Taylor’s Autos and tampers with the brakes on Finlay’s sports car, which Eve is about to drive to Brighton. Suki works out what Vinny has done and acts quickly to save Eve’s life.

Suki lays into Vinny over his behaviour, but he thinks she’s trying to protect her secret lover. Suki assures Vinny it’s over and she will prove to him she’s committed to their family.

6. Suki breaks Eve’s heart

Suki tells Nish they need to sack Eve as she keeps messing up. Vinny asks to be the one to do it and Nish lets him.

Eve is left devastated when they get rid of her. Nish however, suspects something else is going on. He quizzes Vinny over the truth, but will Vinny protect his mum or ‘fess up?

7. Vinny caught out

When he finds out his car was deliberately damaged, Finlay freaks out that someone wanted to hurt him. He finds Vinny’s necklace under the vehicle, but will he work out what’s really gone on?

8. Elaine’s karaoke competition commences

Elaine hosts a battle of the dads karaoke competition, but will it be a success?

9. Ricky and Lily plot

Ricky and Lily want to make some money and lure Theo to Walford. Lily explains what’s going on and that she needs to sell her trainers, but Theo gives her some money instead. He tells her to lie to Stacey that Ricky earned the cash doing odd jobs. Just what is Theo’s game here?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

