EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben is out for revenge, but it’s Lewis who twists the knife.

Meanwhile, Kathy is in an impossible position, what will she do?

Also, Sam and Kat are under attack.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Jay finds out

Ben witnesses Callum and Lewis having a close conversation.

Jay spots him and realises something isn’t right.

Ben finally confesses Lewis raped him.

Unfortunately, Jay accidentally puts doubts in Ben’s mind about going to the police.

2. Ben wants revenge

Ben changes his mind about reporting Lewis after thinking the police won’t believe him about the rape.

Instead, he texts Lewis to meet him at the Arches.

Lewis doesn’t show up, angering Ben.

Ben storms over to the Albert with a crowbar in hand.

Ben demands Kathy tell him where Lewis lives.

He accuses her of protecting Lewis and struggles to keep his rage in check.

Jay steps in, but can he help?

3. Lewis stirs trouble

Lewis is fuming when Kathy fires him.

She makes it clear it’s because of what he did to Ben.

Lewis retaliates by finding Peter and telling him Ben was the one who attacked him.

How will Peter react?

4. Peter confronts Kathy

Drunk Peter tells Kathy he knows the truth about Ben.

She tries to calm him down.

He asks her to prove her loyalty and report Ben to the police.

But whose side will she take?

More EastEnders spoilers

5. Sam put in her place

It’s not going well for Sam as she talks over the club.

She soon ends up firing Vinny and Dotty.

Kat and Sharon learn what Sam has done and get their own back.

Dotty later turns up with a package for Sam.

Sam is left confused by its contents.

What have Kat and Sharon done?

6. Kat under attack

Sam goes to see Kat at the cab office.

But their conversation is interrupted when a brick is thrown through the window. Who’s attacking them?

7. Peter and Dana get together?

Wanting to woo Dana back, Bobby asks Rocky for relationship advice.

But Dana is growing closer to Peter.

Peter and Dana have a heart to heart.

She later tries to kiss him. But will he respond?

8. Chelsea helps Stuart

Stuart is looking after Roland and Chelsea can see he’s struggling so she suggests they go for a drink.

She offers him some advice, but will it help?

9. Kheerat gets married?

Kheerat’s uncle Ranveer is in the Square and Kheerat has to ditch plans with Stacey to meet him.

Kheerat isn’t happy when Ranveer insists on finding him a wife and Suki agrees to the idea.

