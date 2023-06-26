EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Martin confronts Theo after becoming suspicious of his intentions. But can he get proof Theo is creepy?

Meanwhile, Lily is taken ill and signed off school. Tensions run high at the family conference – are her and Ricky Jr really ready for parenthood?

Also, Patrick returns, Kim freaks out in court, and Keanu finally steps up for Sharon.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Lily taken ill

Stacey and Martin are worried about Lily ahead of the family conference as she’s not feeling well. Martin gets Sonia to check her out and it’s discovered Lily has high blood pressure.

She’s soon left upset when the midwife signs her off school until the baby is born. Lily is worried about being bored and falling behind on her school work.

2. Stand-off at the family conference

Lily, Ricky Jr and their families attend the family conference and it’s clear nerves are frayed. Martin and Stacey talk childcare and Lily feels left out and cross.

Jack’s comments don’t help the situation and things go from bad to worse. Can they make it work?

3. Martin suspicious of Theo

Later on, wanting to help Lily, Stacey manages to get Theo to meet them at the cafe. He then offers to tutor Lily for free while she’s off school.

Stacey is thrilled, but Martin is suspicious as to why Theo would want to do this without being paid. Martin decides to do some digging on Theo and is concerned to find out about the trainers he bought for Lily. He confronts Stacey, who tells him to back off and let it go.

Despite Stacey’s warnings, Martin visits Theo’s old school for answers. When Martin learns the real reason Theo left, he is furious.

He barges into the Slater house where Stacey is hosting a tea for Theo and throws strong accusations at him… How will Theo defend himself? Or is he caught out? And what is the truth about him really?

4. Lily rushed to hospital

Stacey is worried Theo now won’t show up to tutor Lily. But when he does, Stacey is delighted and relieved.

Stacey tries to talk to Martin about how he’s behaving and urges Martin to trust Theo. They come up with a set of rules to ease Martin’s fears.

But when Stacey gets home she finds Lily has been taken to hospital. Martin grabs Theo and accuses him of hurting Lily, but Theo insists he is innocent. Is he? What has Theo done?

5. Lola’s birthday celebrations

On what would have been Lola’s 27th birthday, her loved ones gather at the salon. Denise unveils a plaque in memory of Lola on her salon chair.

6. Kim freaks out in court

Kim is in a state of high anxiety, but Howie confides in Denise they can’t afford counselling. Denise wants to help so gives him £500 from her joint account with Jack. However, Jack is furious when he finds the money missing.

At court for her sentencing, Kim is a mess as Denzel nervously gives his statement. When footage of the accident is played Kim has a panic attack – but how will the judge rule?

7. Patrick returns

Patrick arrives home and is shocked to find out what’s been going on. When he hears Denise and Jack’s marriage is hanging by a thread, he offers counsel to Jack – but will it be enough?

8. Jack puts Denise first

With Patrick’s words ringing in his ears, Jack arrives at the salon with a picnic to give stressed Denise a break. Denise is touched and it looks like these two are finally back on track.

9. Bride wars

Elaine asks the Knight girls to be her bridesmaids, but they’re not keen. George urges her not to push them, so Elaine decides to delay her wedding to take the pressure off.

Instead she decides to help Walford’s other brides – Kathy, Sharon and Kat – plan their nuptials. But as she hosts the first session of ‘Bride Club’ the women start sniping – and when Kat makes a totally out-of-order comment, Sharon storms out.

10. Keanu commits

Kat feels bad after her run in with Sharon and tries to make amends by giving Keanu some romantic advice. Keanu realises where he’s been going wrong and decides to make it up to Sharon.

He goes all out and Sharon is thrilled by his gesture. But will she realise Kat put him up to it?

11. Ravi and Chelsea back on?

Chelsea considers giving Ravi another chance, but can she really put the past behind her?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

