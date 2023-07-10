EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Keanu is forced into a confession, but can Sharon save him – and Lisa – from Phil’s wrath?

Meanwhile, Kathy prepares to marry Rocky, but with the arrival of his ex, Jo, it seems like it won’t run smoothly. Will Kathy get her happy ever after?

Also, Stacey wants Martin back, but can he accept her new job?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Keanu confesses

Sharon begs Keanu to come clean to Phil, but he’s worried he’ll never be allowed to see Peggy again. Sharon decides to take matters into her own hands.

Going to see Phil herself, she begs him to let Keanu see Peggy. She wants Phil to hear Keanu out. But when Keanu is evasive, Sharon blurts the truth out herself.

2. Lisa caught out

Phil goes mad and Sharon begs him to calm down. Keanu tries to explain why he did what he did, but Phil reveals the truth, leaving Keanu stunned.

When Lisa arrives back, she goes to collect Peggy. She is confronted by Phil, Sharon, Kat and Keanu, who have spoken to Louise. Will Lisa’s lies unravel?

3. Lisa’s secret revealed

Sharon takes pity on Lisa, but Keanu is furious after all she has done. When Sharon sees Lisa’s phone pinging with messages from a gambling site she twigs what’s going on.

Sharon spots Lisa coming out of the bookies and confronts her about her addiction. Sharon makes it her mission to help Lisa, but can she convince Phil to step in?

4. Keanu takes action

Keanu isn’t happy with Lisa’s offer of video calls with Peggy. He gets Eve to help him get an order to stop Lisa taking Peggy out of the country so he can have access to his daughter.

Lisa knows Keanu’s deliberately trying to keep her and Peggy in the UK and makes plans to flee back to Portugal tonight. As Keanu faces a race to get the order in place to stop Lisa leaving with his daughter, will she get away?

5. Rocky’s wedding day shock

Kathy is excited as she prepares for her wedding day. However, she has no idea Rocky and Bobby are hiding something.

Rocky is panicking after the events of the stag do. He confides in Sonia who urges him to come clean. But when he goes to speak to Kathy she is left gutted and wondering whether to go through with the wedding at all.

When Rocky then arrives at the registry office, he’s nervous. But that soon turns to horror when ex-wife Jo turns up and delivers horrifying news.

6. Will Kathy get married?

Kathy arrives to marry Rocky, but he’s reeling after Jo’s bombshell. Will he tell her the truth?

Jo’s thrilled at the chaos she’s caused and as the ceremony starts, she stays to watch it unfold. But will it go ahead after the bombshell she’s just dropped?

7. Love triangle for Stacey

Stacey attends the wedding with Theo, but forgets she drunkenly left a voicemail for Martin asking him to be her plus one. Things are awkward when Stacey and Martin share a moment, but which man will Stacey choose?

8. Stacey and Martin reunited?

At another family conference, Martin and Stacey are united. He soon tells Stacey how in awe he is of the way she fights for Lily and her baby.

Meanwhile, Eve encourages Stacey to give Martin another chance. But Stacey is not sure she can take that risk.

9. Stacey and Martin over already?!

Stacey decides she needs to be honest with Martin and confesses she’s still doing Secret Cam work. Martin is worried Stacey is in danger, but things soon descend into an argument.

She then tells him she’ll do what she wants and he leaves. Can these two ever find their way back to each other?

10. Ravi begs Phil for help

Ravi asks Phil to give Chelsea her job back as a favour and Phil says he’s now indebted to him. What will Phil want in return?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.