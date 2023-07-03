EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the return of Lisa Fowler to the Square. She’s clearly hiding a big secret – but what is it? And why is she back?

Meanwhile, Stacey gives Theo a chance, but soon realises it’s Martin she really wants. Does he feel the same?

Also, Kim struggles as she’s released from prison.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Lisa Fowler returns

Lisa Fowler arrives back in Walford with granddaughter Peggy and she wants to make Keanu pay for what he did to Louise. It’s clear she’s having money troubles as she skips out on a cab fare.

Sonia spots her and invites her for a coffee. Lisa explains things are tough in Portugal and Louise has gone off the rails.

After an awkward run-in with Phil, Lisa plans to lie low. However Reiss lets slip to Keanu Lisa is in town and he rushes to see his daughter.

2. Keanu betrays Sharon?

Sharon gives Keanu money for a wedding venue deposit. However, when Keanu discovers Lisa’s back and goes to see her, he’s stunned when she demands cash.

Not prepared for the financial demands she’s making, will he betray Sharon and give their wedding money to Lisa?

3. Lisa makes her demands clear

Keanu and Sharon excitedly introduce Albie and Peggy. Keanu plays with them both as Sharon tries to make things more comfortable with Lisa.

But Phil is furious Lisa is letting Keanu near their granddaughter. After Keanu enjoys being with his kids, he begs Lisa to let him have more time with Peggy.

However, he’s left horrified when Lisa lays out exactly how much it will cost him. Just how is he going to get the cash?

Keanu turns to Reiss for help in getting money out of Taylor’s Autos – but why is Lisa so desperate for cash?

4. Sharon protects herself

Keanu is hurt and angry when it becomes clear Sharon doesn’t trust him over money. Sharon’s adamant she must protect herself, so Keanu plans to get his own money. But is he about to do something stupid?

5. Phil confronts Lisa

Phil is convinced Lisa is hiding something from him about Louise. Lisa is rattled when Phil vows to get to the truth – but what is her big secret?

6. Stacey dates Theo – but wants Martin!

Stacey arranges a date with Theo and although she’s unsure, when Martin makes a big deal out of it, she pushes ahead and meets Theo at Walford East.

Things are awkward, however, and Stacey doesn’t feel a connection.

But Eve gets the wrong end of the stick when Stacey’s talking about a dream she had… And invites Theo to be Stacey’s plus one to Kathy’s wedding!

But Stacey’s too busy thinking about Martin – the dream was about him. As she flirts with her ex, will Martin realise she wants him back?

7. Kim can’t cope

Kim gets ready to return home, but it’s clear she’s struggling. As her family plan a welcome home party, she leaves the prison before they can collect her.

Finding everything overwhelming Kim tries to style it out and returns to work. But she has a panic attack and closes The Albert.

Howie and Eve find her cowering in the dark and he begs her to get help. Kim finally agrees, but does she mean it?

8. Rocky’s stag do

Bobby wants an invite to Rocky’s stag do, but gets shut down. Anna helps out and tricks Rocky into inviting Bobby!

With everyone in fancy dress, Mitch and Harvey are determined to ditch Bobby, knowing he’s spying for Kathy. Is Bobby going to spoil their fun?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

