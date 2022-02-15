EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 21-25

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Phil is getting it in the ear from the women in his life.

But Kat soon has a proposal that leaves him stunned – what will he say?

Meanwhile, Kheerat and Gray finally face off, but who will come out on top?

And, Honey finds herself in a tricky situation.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Phil has women trouble!

Kat tells Phil it’s not fair for him to be close with the kids when he’s going away soon.

But Tommy’s still worried about the bullies and begs Phil to pick him up from school.

Meanwhile, Sharon tells Phil she can’t look after his businesses when he goes to prison.

She says she has too much on her plate, leaving Phil stumped.

Later on, Phil steps in when he sees Kat flirting with Henry and Kat is furious.

Their argument is interrupted when Kat receives a call to say Phil forgot to pick Tommy up.

2. Kat proposes

Kat is angry when she finds out Phil knows Tommy is being bullied.

She tells him they are moving out straight away.

But when she’s packing to leave, Kat is shocked to find some paperwork.

Realising what she is about to lose, Kat gets down on one knee and proposes to Phil. Will he accept?

3. Ben has a warning for Phil

Tommy doesn’t want to go to school, so Phil takes him boxing.

However, he pushes him too hard and Tommy runs off.

Ben overhears and tries to talk to Tommy, but he doesn’t want to know.

So Ben has a go at Phil for telling Tommy to man up.

4. Kheerat and Gray fight to the death?

Whitney begs Kheerat to steer clear of Gray.

But Kheerat soon takes a desperate call from Gray and rushes off to meet him.

Kheerat believes he can get Gray to admit the truth.

However, both men struggle to keep their anger in check.

As accusations fly, the two come to blows.

One life is left hanging in the balance, but whose?

5. Whitney worries

Whitney anxiously waits at the cafe for Kheerat to call her.

Stacey sees her and asks if Whit is waiting for Kheerat. Stacey tries to hide her hurt when Whitney says she is.

6. Kim’s got an admirer

Kim decides she will have to tell Pearl’s school she’s leaving as she can’t afford the fees.

However Howie encourages her to make a video to apply for a scholarship for her daughter.

Isaac helps her to film one.

But Howie soon arrives with proper video equipment he’s borrowed from a friend.

Patrick comments Howie must have a crush on her.

Despite initially brushing the idea off, Kim decides to ask Howie about his feelings for her. Will he confess?

7. Honey in a tricky situation

Honey meets Mr Lister in The Vic for her performance review after her first month in the market inspector job.

But he’s more interested in getting drinks with her and makes her feel uncomfortable.

Honey vents to Jay who gives her a pep talk.

He inspires her to use the situation to her advantage…

8. Dotty helps Vinny

Vinny vents to Dotty about Suki, but what advice will she give him?

