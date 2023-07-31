EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben is at absolute rock bottom as he battles his eating disorder. But as Honey spots the signs and confronts him, can anyone help him?

Also, Sonia and Reiss are at odds over kids and their future together.

Meanwhile, Whitney and Zack are also facing difficult decisions and Patrick gets a visit from a very familiar face…

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. George offers Ben counsel over Lexi

Ben is struggling ahead of Jay’s parental hearing and takes his frustrations out at the boxing gym, looking set to miss the hearing altogether.

George intervenes and advises Ben no matter how he feels he needs to be there for Lexi.

2. Honey confronts Ben

Honey picks up on Ben’s behaviour around food and shares her own experiences with bulimia. However, Ben is unable to share his pain and orders Honey to leave.

But when she’s gone he’s never felt more alone. Ben breaks down. Can anyone help him?

3. Ben lashes out at Honey

Honey talks to Callum and although she doesn’t reveal what’s troubling Ben, she advises him to talk to his husband.

But when Ben then sees Honey talking to Callum he is furious believing she’s spilled his secret.

He lashes out at Honey, only for Billy and Jay to step in. Lexi later insists Ben must apologise to Honey and they go for a coffee.

Honey begs Ben to talk to Callum and it looks like he might let his husband in.

4. Callum can’t help Ben

As Ben plans to be honest with Callum, Phil puts his foot in it and provokes Ben to purge again.

Callum arrives home early and catches him, but when Callum tries to talk to him things go horribly wrong…

5. Ben finally agrees to get help

Ben is in a terrible state as he punches a bag at the boxing gym. Kat is shocked to find him and soon realises why he’s in such a bad way. She talks to him as a fellow rape survivor.

Ben agrees to try a support group with Kat accompanying him.

Ben finally starts opening up about his mental trauma at his assessment, but will this step forward get him the help he needs?

6. Reiss confesses the truth

Reiss is being off with Sonia and she has no idea why. But he thinks she’s cheated.

After a confrontation when he’s caught trying to hack into her phone, Sonia is devastated to think Reiss wants kids, but not with her.

Reiss later goes on a charm offensive to win Sonia over. But nothing works as he’s desperate to win her round.

Reiss soon realises honesty is the best policy – how will Sonia react to his confession?

7. Zack left heartbroken

It’s Peach’s due date and Zack gets good news that his viral load is now undetectable. He and Whitney visit their daughter’s tree and he suggests trying for another baby.

But she breaks his heart when she says she can’t put her body through it again and doesn’t want another baby.

8. Zack and Whitney over?

Chelsea advises Whitney to keep speaking to Zack so they don’t lose each other. But it’s clear Zack thinks they are too far apart on this issue.

Sharon finds Whitney in tears and confronts Zack, but can she unite them?

9. Yolande returns!

Yolande arrives in Walford wanting to stay with Patrick having been thrown out by her boyfriend. Patrick doesn’t think it’s a good idea and Yolande prepares to go back to Birmingham.

Kim and Denise try to convince Patrick to fight for her and he heads to the tube station.

Will he let her leave? Or put his heart on the line and fight to keep his true love?

