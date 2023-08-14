EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Peter Beale is back in Walford. And he immediately causes trouble!

But as he makes enemies already, will he end up sticking around? And will his parents, Ian and Cindy, follow him?

Also, Eve is struggling following last week’s revelations, but can Suki and Stacey help her? Or will Theo’s meddling get in the way?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Bobby gets a nasty shock

Bobby is shocked to discover Kathy is selling the chippy after seeing a ‘For Sale’ sign outside. After failing to get hold of Kathy, who is on her honeymoon, Bobby decides to call Peter.

2. Anna reaches out to Cindy

After getting her mum’s number, Anna finally confesses what she is doing to George, Gina and Elaine. George snaps, but Elaine steps in and tells him it’s natural for Anna to want to speak to her mum.

George finally gives his blessing for Anna to reach out to her mum so she leaves a message. But when she gets no reply, she sends a scathing text the next day.

She confides in Bobby and he is supportive. The pair put their awkwardness from last week behind them and have a heart-to-heart over everything.

3. Peter Beale returns to Walford

Peter Beale intercepts Anna’s messages on his mum’s phone and interrogates Ian. He finally learns he has two sisters, but pleads with Peter not to tell Cindy about the messages.

But Peter decides to go back to Walford to meet his sisters and leaves that night. Bobby is stunned to find Peter sleeping on the sofa the next morning.

4. Peter makes a bad impression

After vowing to help Bobby turn the chip shop fortunes around so Kathy doesn’t sell, Peter heads to The Vic to spy on his sisters.

But Ben soon arrives and gives Peter a mouthful about what he did to Kathy. Gina also reveals Bobby is smitten with Anna and Peter is determined to stop any romance between his siblings.

The next morning Peter is full of regret and Bobby orders him to leave, but can he persuade his brother to let him stay? Meanwhile, back in France, Cindy announces she’s heading to Walford to bring Peter home – will Ian let her go?

5. Suki saves Eve

Concerned Suki finds Eve sleeping rough on a bench after getting drunk all night. They have a heart to heart about her sister’s death and Suki takes Eve to the police station.

Despite the new information on the case, Eve is furious to be told Caz has served her time and it’s case closed. Eve heads to The Albert to drink herself silly again and Suki turns to Stacey for help.

6. Theo schemes to get rid of Eve

After Caz is left shaken by events, Stacey takes her back home where Theo encourages Caz to go to the police. He wants Eve out of the picture once and for all, but Suki overhears and interrupts.

After Stacey finds her room trashed, she wants Theo to stick around. But soon Eve and Theo have angry words about his meddling behaviour, but will she call him out on what he’s really doing?

7. Patrick and Yolande rocked by an arrival

Patrick and Yolande are loved-up, but she is avoiding calls on her phone. When her ex arrives, it’s clear Yolande is hiding something.

Anton gives Yolande an ultimatum, insisting she comes back to Birmingham with him – but will she give in to his demands?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

