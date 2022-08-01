EastEnders spoilers Stacey Suki Jean
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 8-12

Stacey's holiday is full of surprises!

By Carena Crawford
Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stacey gets a shock on a very awkward holiday.

Meanwhile on the BBC soap, Suki’s under pressure, but has she found an unlikely saviour?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Stacey’s awkward holiday!

Worried Stacey Slater makes a phone call

Martin is unable to go when Stacey tells him they have to use a holiday they had booked before the pandemic today.

Stacey invites Kheerat instead, but he politely declines her invitation to the caravan park.

Martin Fowler Stacey Slater and Kheerat Panesar in a cafe

But then both Martin and Kheerat change their minds and an awkward holiday begins!

Martin and Kheerat begin bickering instantly and their trip away is anything but relaxing!

2. Jean returns

Martin Fowler Stacey Slater and Kheerat Panesar in a cafe are shocked Jean Slater in the waitress

After Kheerat and Stacey fall out when he thinks he’s too good for a caravan park, they make amends and go to dinner.

However the family are stopped in their tracks when Jean is their waitress!

Stacey is confused as to why Jean is here and not staying with friends as they had agreed.

It turns out Jean is with Big Mo!

3. Will Jean come home?

Stacey Slater and Lily Slater talk to Jean Slater worriedly

Stacey is desperate for Jean to come home, but Jean is worried people will be gossiping about her.

Jean insists she can never go back to Walford after her behaviour.

As Stacey tries to change her mum’s mind, Lily gets involved and is emotional.

Stacey and Jean realise they have to talk to Lily properly.

EastEnders Jean and Stacey talk about her coming home and Jean is concerned

As the family finally open up to each other, will Jean agree to come home?

4. Suki blackmailed

EastEnders Ranveer threatens Suki

Suki is in an impossible situation as Ranveer blackmails her.

She doesn’t know where to turn as she drifts further apart from her family.

EastEnders Suki talks to Sharon in the cafe

Suki is unsuccessful when she tries to negotiate a lower lease on the Minute Mart.

Her despair is clear to Sharon who steps in to be a friend.

5. A new business partnership?

As Suki and Sharon bond, Suki spots a chance to manipulate Sharon.

Will Sharon fall for it?

EastEnders Suki talks to Sharon in the Vic

They share a bottle of wine in The Vic.

But can Suki convince Sharon to lend her the money she needs for the Minute Mart lease?

6. Kheerat concerned

EastEnders Kheerat is concerned to see the Minute Mart closed

Kheerat leaves his holiday early after a desperate voicemail from Suki.

He’s shocked to see the Minute Mart closed.

EastEnders a concerned Kheerat tells Vinny and Ash to check on Suki

Worried, he tells Vinny and Ash to check in on Suki.

But is she okay?

7. Kathy drops a bombshell on Bobby

Kathy Beale drops a bombshell on Bobby outside Walford East

Kathy has some bad news for Bobby…

He’s shocked when she tells him she’s selling Walford East.

8. Bobby and Dana back together?

EastEnders Bobby is unsure as Rocky gives him some advice

Bobby tells Rocky he plans to meet Dana for drinks just as friends.

But Rocky meddles and tells both Bobby and Dana the other wants to get back together – do they?

9. Ravi’s son arrives

EastEnders Ravi gives his son Nugget some cash

Ravi’s son, Davinder – aka Nugget – arrives in Walford and introduces himself.

Is he trouble too?

10. Chelsea teaches Denzel a lesson

EastEnders Chelsea lays into Denzel as he plays his computer game

After Howie’s son Denzel is mean to Amy, Chelsea takes him to task.

Denzel is put in his place over his behaviour.

Chelsea is stern, but will he apologise this time?

And will it be enough for Amy?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

