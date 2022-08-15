EastEnders spoilers Stuart Linda Sharon
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 22-26

Stuart loses it and it pushes Linda closer to Mick

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Stuart lose it under the pressure of his diagnosis.

He also has a major outburst at Linda, which pushes her into Mick‘s arms. In turn, that sees her edge closer to the truth about Janine and the accident.

Will Janine be caught out, however? Find out in next week’s  EastEnders spoilers.

1. Stuart lashes out

Stuart Highway gets angry at addiction meeting

Stuart is in a bad way and disposes of his anti-depressants.

Meanwhile, Linda sees him outside their NA/AA meeting about to buy drugs.

Linda Carter looks confused at addiction meeting

Things get heated and they have a huge row at the meeting.

Linda is distraught and runs home to Mick.

2. Linda turns to Mick

EastEnders Linda looks upset

Linda gets a date for her upcoming court hearing.

She’s worried how it will go and also emotional about being separated from Annie.

Linda and Mick Carter talk seriously in the Vic

She confides in Mick her fears over the outcome of the hearing and he’s supportive.

And when Stuart lays into her, it’s Mick she turns to in her upset.

3. Stuart and Mick square up

Janine Butcher looks horrified

Janine, however, is disappointed to see Linda and Mick getting on so well.

She can see they’re growing closer.

EastEnders Stuart squares up to Mick as Linda looks on

It also stings when Mick leaps in to defend Linda as Stuart tries to apologise.

Will they act on their feelings?

4. Linda and Mick share a moment

Linda and Mick Carter talk seriously

Mick and Linda witness Annie take her first steps.

It almost leads to a kiss, but they are interrupted by Jada.

5. Janine caught out?

Mick Carter looks annoyed as annoyed Janine looks on

Mick encourages Linda to go over the exact events of the accident in case she remembers something critical.

They discover Linda made a call to The Vic the night of the crash.

Sharon Watts look serious

Sharon reveals she was at the pub and also that knows who answered the call…

Linda is shocked and confronts Janine in front of Mick, but what will she say?

6. Stuart takes drastic action

EastEnders Stuart is getting angry at everyone

Unable to get a GP appointment, Stuart takes drastic action.

The situation soon escalates and Bernie is forced to go to huge lengths to calm him down…

7. Drugs crisis hits Walford kids

EastEnders Martin Fowler talks to Kim Howie and Denise and looks stressed

Amy takes drugs and is taken to hopsital. Martin blames Howie’s son, Denzel.

Martin therefore storms round in anger to confront Howie.

EastEnders Martin Fowler talks to Kim Howie and Denise and looks stressed

Fuming Martin orders Lily to stay away from Denzel and Nugget.

But then he overhears Lily confessing the truth about the drugs.

Martin Fowler and Lily Slater talk to Denzel

After Martin and Lily visit Howie with their tails between their legs, Martin forces Lily to apologise to Denzel too.

8. Who will Honey choose?

EastEnders Honey smiles at Finlay

Finlay opens his market stall.

He immediately begins flirting with Honey.

EastEnders Billy stands with his arms folded

Billy watches on with jealousy.

He’s also getting annoyed with Finlay’s music and thinks it’s too loud.

EastEnders Finlay Baker smiles on the market

But it’s all because of the green-eyed monster in him.

Billy watches on as the women lap up Finlay’s charms on the stall.

EastEnders Finlay smiles as she chats to Billy

Finlay and Billy later go for a drink and Finlay says he knows Billy likes Honey.

Billy confides Honey is the only woman for him.

EastEnders Honey looks serious

Will Billy make his move?

And who will Honey choose if he does?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

