EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 3-7

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kim and Denzel are injured in a car accident, but will they survive?

Meanwhile, Ravi lashes out at Nugget.

Also, Freddie confronts his past after a dating disaster.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Car crash horror for Kim

Kim wins a car at the influencer awards, but is furious to return home and find Denzel throwing a party.

Howie and Kim shut things down, but excited by her win, Kim soon offers to take Denzel for a spin in her new car.

Kim and Denzel are involved in a car accident and shaken Kim wakes to find Denzel unconscious.

Mitch calls emergency services and manages to free Kim.

But Denzel is trapped inside…

Can they get him out? And will he be okay?

2. Denzel dead?

Scared Howie waits at the hospital for news of his son.

Amy and Jack are also there to comfort him and wait for news.

Kim soon arrives to be with Howie, but will she confess what really happened?

As emotional Howie sits by Denzel’s side willing him to wake up – will Denzel survive?

4. Kim confronts Denise

Worried Kim is joined at the hospital by Denise, but Kim snaps at her sister.

She says Denise’s messages from Ravi caused the crash and horrified Denise reveals all.

Kim later tells Denise they need to break Ravi and Chelsea up to stop her getting hurt.

Kim is soon left rocked by recent events, but can she and Denise put things right?

5. Freddie confronts his past

Freddie accidentally books two dates for the same night and panics.

But despite the rest of the family remaining unconvinced, Stacey encourages him to go for it!

As he tries to navigate both dates, Freddie muddles them up.

Jean then upsets him when she questions his intelligence.

Jean later convinces Freddie to confront an old teacher who humiliated him at school.

Desperate for closure, Freddie pays Mr Hawthorne a visit and is proud of himself for standing up to him.

6. Ravi lashes out

Ravi is furious when he finds out Nugget took Jordan to Denzel’s party and lashes out.

Nugget runs to Suki and Nish for protection who tell Ravi to stay away from his son.

7. Callum’s work interferes

Ben and Callum are enjoying a drink together, but they’re soon interrupted by an urgent work call.

Ben is miffed when Callum is forced to leave to make an arrest.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

