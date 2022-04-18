EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 25-28

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Jean determined to set out on her wedding day – even if she does it on her own.

Meanwhile, in Walford Linda is back in The Vic, but is she putting herself in the path of temptation? And Sam finds herself a place to live.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Harvey tries to call off the wedding

Worried that Jean is spending so much money on the wedding, Harvey suggests they should postpone it for the moment.

He tells Jean they should concentrate on finding a flat in Southend for their move, but changes his mind after Jean’s wedding dress arrives.

2. Stacey realises the truth

More worried than ever, Stacey pleads with Harvey not to move away with Jean.

However, when Harvey learns that Aaron has been seriously injured, Stacey realises that Jean has been a distraction for Harvey. Can she make him see sense?

3. Jean’s wedding day drama

Jean’s wedding dress is revealed to be rather an elaborate affair.

Realising she might not be well, Harvey tries to slow thing down again.

Furious, Jean later puts on her wedding dress and tells people she’s getting married today.

Stacey is shocked when word gets back to her, but it’s too late – Jean has left the Square.

Realising she’s headed to Southend, Martin and Stacey rush there.

Frantically, they search for Jean.

Meanwhile, Jean is having the time of her life.

But when Stacey and Martin find her, she’s walking out into the water. They reach her in time, but will Jean accept she’s ill?

4. Harvey breaks down in EastEnders spoilers

Meanwhile, back on the Square, Harvey finally accepts that Jean has been ill the whole time.

After a massive wedding cake arrives, he breaks down, wondering if Jean has ever loved him.

5. Linda back in The Vic

In the cafe, Linda has a squabble with Honey and Kat.

Stacey tells her to sort herself out, which gets Linda thinking.

Soon, she makes a big decision, she’s going back to working at The Vic.

Nancy worries, and asks Frankie to keep an eye on her.

6. Mick comes home

Mick returns from his holiday with Janine and Ollie.

Later, Janine tells Mick that Linda shouldn’t be working in the Vic with Ollie around, so Mick has a word.

Later, Zack and Nancy reveal they’ve found a potential restaurant.

Conniving Janine cracks open the celebratory bubbly in front of Linda. Will she be able to resist a drink?

7. Kim steps in!

7. Kim steps in!

Whitney finds a letter which reveals that Gray hasn’t been paying the mortgage for months.

Kim decides to take control to see if there’s a way that Chelsea can keep the house.

While Kim works, Chelsea helps a stressed Dotty behind the bar at Ruby’s.

Making a good impression, Kim and Whitney encourage her to take a job at the club. But Chelsea isn’t so keen.

8. Sam needs a roof over her head

Planning to hang around, Sam needs a place to stay. She sees Ricky in the cafe and comes up with a plan.

Later, Jack is upset when Ricky threatens to move away with Sam. What’s Sam up to?

9. Lily in trouble

Lily is brought home by Callum after being caught shoplifting.

Kat is shocked and asks her what she’s playing at – but she’s surprised by what Lily’s got to say for herself.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

