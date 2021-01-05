EastEnders SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

EastEnders spoilers in pictures for next week see Shirley discover the truth about Mick’s abuse, while Gray tries to cover his tracks when the Carters search for missing Tina.

Elsewhere, Denise realises someone else is out to get Lucas.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers next week.

1. Shirley discovers the truth

Frankie tells her mum that she deserves everything that is coming to her.

Katy panics when the police come knocking at her door.

But who called them?

Katy confronts Mick, but he is adamant that he isn’t the one who called the police.

He tells Katy that he doesn’t think Frankie would call the police, either.

But is he right?

Soon Katy changes tactic and tries to manipulate Mick once again.

But as Mick tells her some home truths, neither of them realise Shirley has heard everything.

Shirley is shocked when she discovers Linda has known about Mick’s abuse for a while.

But Linda tells Shirley that all they can do is be there for Mick.

2. Gray covers his tracks

With Tina’s hearing looming, the Carters worry Tina isn’t going to show up in court.

Gray covers his tracks by suggesting Tina might surprise them and arrive at the last moment.

However, he’s later scheming again when he sends a text from Tina’s phone.

Shirley shows Mick a text from Tina and he is left stunned.

But what has Gray messaged from Tina’s phone?

Linda knows there is something she can do to help prove Tina’s innocence.

But how will heartbroken Max react when Linda reaches out to him for help?

3. Jean’s cancer nightmare

Jean goes to the doctors about the lump she found.

But before the doctors can do any tests she runs out of the appointment.

Later Jean ignores calls from her doctor and makes a shocking plan for her future.

4. Who is targeting Lucas?

Patrick assures Denise that he isn’t the one who wanted Lucas to get hurt.

Denise confronts Phil, convinced he ordered someone to beat up Lucas.

But he is adamant that he only talked to Lucas and nothing more.

Realising someone else is after Lucas, Denise talks to him and Chelsea.

Not wanting to put Chelsea in danger, Lucas agrees to leave. But will he stay true to his word?

