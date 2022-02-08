EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pictures for February 14-18

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Dotty‘s life is on the line as she hits rock bottom.

Meanwhile, Gray starts receiving terrifying emails, but who is sending them?

Also, Jada starts at the salon and Kim has a financial crisis.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Dotty dies?

Dotty lay flowers outside No.23 on the anniversary of Nick’s death.

Meanwhile, Patrick tells her they’re all thinking of Dot on this day.

It’s Dotty’s birthday and Vinny has organised a surprise party at the club.

However, she is not impressed when she walks in and sees what he’s done.

Dotty accuses Vinny of trying to embarrass her.

She storms out to get drunk.

She drunkenly approaches Mitch in the Square, who has picked up her flowers.

Rocky steps in and she hurls abuse at him when he offers to help her.

Later, a terrified Vinny and Rocky find Dotty unconscious and call for help.

Will she be okay?

2. Gray gets messages from Chantelle

Gray’s heart drops when he receives an email from ‘Chantelle’.

Gray is determined to find out who is behind the trolling and opens up to Kheerat about it.

But he has no idea it’s Kheerat who’s tormenting him.

Kheerat enjoys watching on as Gray makes another chilling discovery…

3. Kheerat steps up his torment

Gray asks Chelsea if anyone has said anything about him and reveals he’s being slandered.

Gray convinces himself Mitch is behind it all and takes him for a drink to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Kheerat watches on and enjoys messing with Gray.

Kheerat later gifts Gray some whiskey and quickly sends another email to see his reaction.

4. Jada clashes with Denise

Jada starts work at the salon, but when the till is down, Denise discovers it was an error on Jada’s part.

When Jada snaps, Denise is concerned she’s not up to the job.

Things get worse when a rude customer finds she’s missing cash and accuses Jada of stealing it.

How will Denise deal with the problem?

5. Stacey grows concerned for Jean

Stacey can’t get in touch with Jean and is frustrated.

Jean soon waltzes into the cafe like nothing is wrong.

Concerned Stacey calls the doctor about Jean’s behaviour.

However, Jean is furious her daughter went behind her back.

6. Howie helps Kim

Kim is horrified at Pearl’s school fees.

Desperate to make some extra cash, she goes to meet a makeover client, only to find it’s Howie.

Kim opens up about her money worries and Howie offers her a gig promoting a local business.

However Kim is left seriously unimpressed by the product.

7. Tommy confides in Phil

Phil gets Tommy to open up and he reveals he’s being bullied at school.

Phil reassures him he’ll pick him up from now on.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

