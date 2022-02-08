EastEnders first look comp week 7
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pictures for February 14-18

Gray's torment continues

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Dotty‘s life is on the line as she hits rock bottom.

Meanwhile, Gray starts receiving terrifying emails, but who is sending them?

Also, Jada starts at the salon and Kim has a financial crisis.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Read more: EastEnders cast in 2022 – meet them all here!

1. Dotty dies?

EastEnders 14 Feb Dotty is upset as she lays flowers for Nick's anniversary

Dotty lay flowers outside No.23 on the anniversary of Nick’s death.

Meanwhile, Patrick tells her they’re all thinking of Dot on this day.

EastEnders Feb 14 Dotty accuses Vinny of trying to embarrass her at her surprise party

It’s Dotty’s birthday and Vinny has organised a surprise party at the club.

However, she is not impressed when she walks in and sees what he’s done.

EastEnders Feb 14 Dotty accuses Vinny of trying to embarrass her at her surprise party

Dotty accuses Vinny of trying to embarrass her.

She storms out to get drunk.

EastEnders Feb 14 Dotty drunkenly hurls abuse at Mitch and Rocky

She drunkenly approaches Mitch in the Square, who has picked up her flowers.

Rocky steps in and she hurls abuse at him when he offers to help her.

EastEnders Feb 14 Dotty drunkenly hurls abuse at Mitch and Rocky

Later, a terrified Vinny and Rocky find Dotty unconscious and call for help.

Will she be okay?

2. Gray gets messages from Chantelle

EastEnders Feb 15 Gray’s heart drops as an email arrives from “Chantelle”

Gray’s heart drops when he receives an email from ‘Chantelle’.

Gray is determined to find out who is behind the trolling and opens up to Kheerat about it.

EastEnders Feb 15 Gray’s determined to find out who it is and opens up to Kheerat about the trolling.

But he has no idea it’s Kheerat who’s tormenting him.

Kheerat enjoys watching on as Gray makes another chilling discovery…

3. Kheerat steps up his torment

EastEnders Feb 17 Gray asks Chelsea if anyone has said anything about him recently, revealing that someone is slandering him

Gray asks Chelsea if anyone has said anything about him and reveals he’s being slandered.

Gray convinces himself Mitch is behind it all and takes him for a drink to find out the truth.

EastEnders Feb 17 As Kheerat continues to enjoy messing with Gray, Gray starts to look at Mitch and Whitney as suspects

Meanwhile, Kheerat watches on and enjoys messing with Gray.

Kheerat later gifts Gray some whiskey and quickly sends another email to see his reaction.

4. Jada clashes with Denise

EastEnders Feb 15 The till is down at the salon and it’s quickly discovered that it was Jada’s error.

Jada starts work at the salon, but when the till is down, Denise discovers it was an error on Jada’s part.

When Jada snaps, Denise is concerned she’s not up to the job.

EastEnders Feb 15 The till is down at the salon and it’s quickly discovered that it was Jada’s error.

Things get worse when a rude customer finds she’s missing cash and accuses Jada of stealing it.

How will Denise deal with the problem?

5. Stacey grows concerned for Jean

EastEnders Feb 15 Stacey is frustrated with Jean and worries about her

Stacey can’t get in touch with Jean and is frustrated.

Jean soon waltzes into the cafe like nothing is wrong.

EastEnders Feb 15 Stacey is frustrated with Jean and worries about her

Concerned Stacey calls the doctor about Jean’s behaviour.

However, Jean is furious her daughter went behind her back.

6. Howie helps Kim

EastEnders Feb 17 Kim meets her makeover client at the salon only to find it’s Howie.

Kim is horrified at Pearl’s school fees.

Desperate to make some extra cash, she goes to meet a makeover client, only to find it’s Howie.

EastEnders Feb 17 Kim meets her makeover client at the salon only to find it’s Howie.

Kim opens up about her money worries and Howie offers her a gig promoting a local business.

However Kim is left seriously unimpressed by the product.

Read more: Is Phil Mitchell really leaving EastEnders? Find out here!

7. Tommy confides in Phil

EastEnders Feb 18 Phil gets Tommy to open up and he admits he’s being bullied at school

Phil gets Tommy to open up and he reveals he’s being bullied at school.

Phil reassures him he’ll pick him up from now on.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Louis Ashbourne Serkis
No Return: Who plays Noah in ITV series? Louis Ashbourne Serkis has a very famous family!
No Return episode one
No Return review: Six burning questions after watching a tense episode one
gmb twitter
GMB viewers flood Twitter with Richard Madeley complaints as Sid Owen introduces new baby
Olly murs caroline flack
Olly Murs asks himself ‘every day’ if he could’ve done more to save Caroline Flack
dancing on ice itv
Dancing On Ice: ITV viewers all make same complaint about Holly Willoughby’s dress
princess diana
Princess Diana fans outraged over Richard Madeley’s shock comments about her ‘affairs’