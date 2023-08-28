EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stacey Slater’s stalker horror continuing, as Eve and Martin team up to find the culprit. But will Stacey believe them when they tell her what they’ve discovered?

Also, Freddie is struggling with his guilt over Anna and turns to Alfie for advice – will he like what Alfie has to say?

And Ben’s on hand as Lexi starts her new school without mum Lola at her side.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Stacey in danger!

Theo’s convinced that he and Stacey can take their relationship to the next level, as they spend more time together.

But Eve and Martin aren’t giving up their hunt to find Stacey’s stalker, and they’re horrified when they learn more about Theo and discover he is the culprit.

Back at the Slaters’ house, an oblivious Stacey is looking after Lily, who’s not feeling well. And when she’s busy with her daughter, Theo reads Martin’s warning texts on Stacey’s phone – and deletes them all, then hides her phone.

But realising his time’s up, Theo confesses to a shocked Stacey. She’s terrified as she gets him out of the house, just as Lily’s waters break.

With the ambulance on its way, Stacey goes to the kitchen and is shocked to find a furious Theo who’s back inside the house!

With Stacey trapped in the kitchen, and Lily in labour, will the Slater women find a way through this latest crisis?

2. Freddie’s feeling guilty!

After sleeping with Anna, Freddie’s full of guilt about betraying best mate Bobby. He chats with Alfie about his dilemma, and he convinces him to keep it a secret for Bobby’s sake.

When Peter tries to mend things between Anna and Bobby, Freddie makes an excuse and leaves – still feeling awful.

Of course, nothing stays secret in Albert Square and sure enough, it’s not long before Alfie is spilling the beans to Ian.

Who swears he won’t say a word. But we all know that Mr Beale’s not exactly trustworthy…

3. Heartbreak for Lexi

It’s an emotional day for little Lexi as she gets ready for her first day at secondary school without her mum, Lola.

Ben’s feeling fragile and he heads to The Queen Vic to drown his sorrows before annoyed Callum summons him home to help his daughter.

Ben encourages Lexi to open up, and she begins to get excited about her first day. Ben tells Callum he’s okay – but is he being truthful?

4. Sonia’s baby struggle

Sonia and Reiss head off to the fertility clinic for their first appointment, but nervous Reiss feels intimidated by the whole situation.

He’s even more put out when his fertility becomes the talk of the Square, after a run-in with Karen at the laundrette.

Sonia comforts him and assures him he’ll be a great dad. But is it what he really wants?

5. The Beales back in business!

Cindy’s upset after being humiliated by Gina. Ian wants to comfort her so promises her a great new business to woo her daughters back.

When he has a brainwave about what his next venture could be, he realises he needs an investor, so he invites Nish for lunch.

In true Ian style, though, the lunch doesn’t go to plan and the potential deal is soon off the table. So Cindy tries to turn on the charm instead and heads to Nish’s to persuade him to change his mind…

Ian’s next step is to invite Nish to the cafe for a tasting menu, but when Nish rearranges, is his new business over before it’s begun?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.