EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the Slaters struggling with new baby Charli and tempers fraying as teenager Lily gets used to being a mum.

Also, Phil and Kat are making plans for the future, but is Mr Mitchell being totally honest with his fiancée or is he keeping secrets?

Elsewhere, Zack and Whitney’s family plans mean a big change for Chelsea when Ravi moves in. Will she live to regret taking that step, though? Denise definitely thinks so!

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Stacey’s struggling

Everyone in the Slater household is suffering with lack of sleep as teen mum Lily struggles to cope with her newborn daughter Charli.

New granny Stacey is taking charge but Lily convinces Stacey and Eve to go to work and leave her with the tot. But when Jack spots Lily and Ricky clowning around with baby Charli, he’s furious.

He storms over to Stacey and throws around a lot of accusations. Stacey drags Lily home!

Despite the teething problems, Lily and Stacey agree they’re not going to let social services know how tricky things are. So they lie to the social worker – much to Jean’s concern.

She tries to encourage Stacey to cut Lily some slack and not be so heavy handed. She points out Lily needs to learn from her mistakes.

But Stacey keeps nit-picking at poor Lily and Jean tells her off. Stacey, though, explains why she’s so nervous – blaming it on her experience with Theo.

Jean reassures her daughter that Theo’s gone, and it’s Lily’s job to look after Charli.

But when Stacey goes outside she gets a terrible shock. Is she in danger?

2. Jay makes a difficult decision

Worried about Lexi being cagey with her phone, Jay’s shocked to discover she’s been texting Lola’s mum, Emma. When Emma shows up she reveals Lexi’s been messaging her for weeks and she’s really worried.

Jay throws her out but Callum tells him to listen for Lexi’s sake. Obviously Ben flies off the handle and bans Emma from seeing his little girl, but it’s Kathy who points out he needs to put Lexi’s feelings first.

Jay’s horrified when Emma shows him Lexi’s sad messages and promises to convince Ben to let her see her granddaughter.

3. Kat on the warpath in EastEnders spoilers!

Kat’s fuming when she discovers that Phil and Alfie have been keeping Tommy’s temper troubles from her.

She confronts Phil about keeping secrets and he accidentally reveals Alfie’s cancer scare news!

She’s horrified to discover Alfie’s results are due back that very day and drops everything to be with him at the hospital.

But later Kat and Phil are still at loggerheads over his lies.

Phil tries to make up with his fiancée and after a pep talk from Sharon, he goes off to the cab office hoping to smooth things over, but Kat’s not budging.

Wanting to be alone, Phil heads to Peggy’s where he’s interrupted by an emotional Emma who’s had another run-in with Lexi’s dads.

Meanwhile, Sharon talks some sense into Kat and she goes looking for Phil with little success.

The next days, Phil apologises to Kat for staying out all night, and they make up. And when Alfie lets the boys down, Kat makes a decision – she books a date for her and Phil’s wedding. And it’s next week!

3. Keanu’s parenting problems

Keanu is furious when he gets a letter from Lisa’s solicitor. It’s an injunction forcing him to stay away from daughter Peggy.

With nowhere left to turn, will Keanu have to play dirty to get what he wants?

4. Chelsea and Ravi take the next step

After a successful meeting about fostering, Zack and Whitney tell Chelsea they’ll have to move out. Chelsea’s sad to hear the news and worried about money.

Denise offers Chelsea a room in her house, but Ravi’s on hand, to suggest he and Nugget move in with her instead. Chelsea isn’t as keen as Ravi hoped, but he’s not giving up!

When Whitney encourages Chelsea to take the next step, she agrees. But Denise is horrified!

With her family all fighting, Chelsea invites everyone to drinks at Number One. Jack encourages Denise to go, telling her it’s a good idea to keep enemy Ravi close!

But when Denise overhears Anna and Gina rowing about Ravi dealing drugs, Denise just wants to go straight to the police.

Jack tells her to be cautious, but Denise is cross and they argue about how to handle things.

At the party, things are even more tense, with everyone on edge. Then it all gets worse when Dee ends up rowing with Chelsea too.

Simmering with rage, she storms out – but she sneakily takes Ravi’s laptop with her. What will she find?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

