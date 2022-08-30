EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal a flashback episode as Phil delves into the past lives of the Mitchell clan.

Keeble’s begging for info, but can the eldest Mitchell man give her what she needs?

In other parts of Walford, Frankie gets trolled online by a group of students.

And, the arrival of Freddie Slater ruffles some feathers.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Phil goes back to 1979

Keeble demands for info on a certain someone, leading Phil to take a trip down Mitchell memory lane.

But, will Phil uncover Keeble’s true motives?

In the flashback episode, it’s 1979 and Eric makes the Mitchell brothers carry out a ‘job’ for him, leaving Peggy annoyed.

Eric and Phil go head to head, in a battle of two big egos, to prove their worth.

What will the events of 1979 uncover?

2. Kat gets ready for her wedding

Kat gets ready for her big day but little does she know that Keeble is threatening to throw a spanner in the works if Phil doesn’t give her the info.

Worried, Phil goes to warn Kat about Keeble and sets out to get one up on the DCI.

Will the day go according to plan?

3. Freddie Slater causes chaos in EastEnders spoilers

Freddie Slater causes havoc after he steals a bap from Stacey’s market stall.

Bobby comes across him being done for jumping the barrier at the Tube and gives him some cash as he can see that he needs it.

Sometime later, Billy catches the chancer and goes to ring the cops.

He stops in his tracks as Freddie claims that he’s Billy’s son.

Trying to win Honey back, Billy fails in his attempts when she becomes furious that he won’t contact Little Mo about telling Freddie the truth.

Freddie needs to know that Graham is his biological father, not Billy.

At The Vic, Stacey comforts Freddie who is upset and distressed over the news.

He leaves the pub in frustration, with Stacey and Eve setting out to find him.

How will Freddie cope with the truth?

4. Frankie gets trolled

Frankie’s first day as a teaching assistant is here but she soon tells off Amy, Denzel and Nugget for mimicking her signing.

Not listening to her, they take inappropriate photos of her and spread them across social media.

Frankie needs back up and goes to report the pupils to Mr Morden but he doesn’t seem keen to punish them.

Will she be able to defend herself?

5. Frankie gets harassed

Later on, Frankie tries to let her hair down by going clubbing with Lola, Felix, Dotty, Whitney, Finlay and Vinny.

At the club, Frankie’s feeling herself again but this doesn’t last for long as a man approaches her on the dancefloor and tries to kiss her multiple times.

Feeling uncomfortable, Frankie decides to make her way home by herself but the man from the club follows her back.

He corners her but she is able to escape after being helped by a stranger passing them.

Back at home, Frankie is supported by her family but Mick fails to understand the phycological impact the events had on her.

Will the stranger get the punishment he deserves?

6. Sharon doubts herself

Sharon invites her date, Matt, back to her house after a great time at The Vic.

However, she soon starts to question her feelings for Phil.

Will she act on them?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC.

