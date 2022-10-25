EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Oct 31 – Nov 4

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola is worried as she heads down to have surgery after her brain tumour diagnosis.

Will the surgery be successful?

Elsewhere, Suki’s worried when the police find Ranveer’s dead body.

And, Jean’s feeling jealous.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Lola prepares for brain surgery

Lola tries to remain optimistic as she prepares for her brain surgery, whilst Jay is feeling emotional.

Trying to be positive, Lola starts plans for next year’s Halloween with Lexi, distracting herself from her operation.

With everything starting to sink in, Lola fears the aftermath of her operation.

Jay takes time out of work to stay with Lola but starts to crumble in front of her, leading the couple to share an emotional moment.

As Lola heads off to have her surgery, will it be successful?

2. Linda interferes with Alfie’s life

Linda doesn’t want to do anything for Halloween as she has too many memories of celebrating it with Mick.

She’s not happy when Alfie goes behind her back and organises an event at The Vic, also agreeing to take Ollie trick-or-treating.

However, she soon thanks him for giving her such a fun time.

Later on, Kat stops Alfie from having the kids at the weekend, after finding out that he let them have time off school.

Linda tries to help Alfie out.

Kat and Alfie start to see eye to eye but he’s back in her bad books when he gets stuck on the pub roof, meaning that he can’t pick Tommy up.

Linda’s left feeling awful when Kat stops Alfie from having the kids and tells Kat that Alfie was only on the roof because she asked him to.

Will Kat start to see that Alfie has good intentions?

3. Mick and Linda share a connection in EastEnders spoilers

Mick and Janine come back from their holiday, with Mick feeling uncomfortable with Alfie working in the pub.

Linda and Mick have a catch-up and start to feel a connection between each other.

Will Linda be able to win back Mick?

4. Jean’s jealous

Jean feels jealous when she finds out that Harvey has started online dating.

She pretends that she doesn’t have feelings for Harvey but is secretly upset when he matches with someone called Sophia.

Will Jean make her feelings known?

5. Suki opens up in EastEnders spoilers

After finding out from Ravi that Ranveer has been reported missing, Suki is left speechless when Kheerat tells her that he knows the truth about why Nish went to prison.

Feeling like she has no other choice, Suki tells Kheerat the truth.

Later, Suki starts to bond with Nish as she starts talking to him about Jags’ death.

Is Suki starting to glue her family back together again?

6. Ranveer’s body is found

Ravi and Nina worry that Suki might crumble and ruin their plans to steal Ranveer’s money.

Their day is soon made worse when the police turn up and announce that Ranveer’s been found dead.

Later on, Ravi tells Suki and Nish that Ranveer’s body has been found and the police are treating the case as a murder.

While Suki tells Kheerat and Eve the news, Nina worries about becoming a murder suspect.

Are the police on to them?

7. Suki and Ravi are questioned

Suki and Ravi both get a call from the police for questioning.

Suki’s family tries to support her, but her mind is all over the place.

However, she’s calm as the police interrogate her.

The events make Eve wonder whether Suki really murdered Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Ravi worries that Nina will bail out on him and land him in it.

As the police bring up his past, will Ravi become a prime suspect?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to this week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!