In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola has a seizure and receives some devastating news at the hospital.

How will Lola react to the news?

Elsewhere, Lily is heartbroken after Kheerat lies to her.

And, Whitney greets startled by her new housemates.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Lola falls ill at Lexi’s pageant in EastEnders spoilers

Lexi gets ready for her pageant but is horrified when her dress rips.

Luckily, Felix is able to help fix the dress before the pageant takes place.

Lola tries to make Callum come and watch Lexi’s pageant but after turning her offer down at first, he eventually agrees to attend.

With everyone getting ready for the pageant to begin, Ben tries to build up the courage to announce some bad news to Callum but is stopped when Jay walks up to them.

With the pageant in full swing, Lola misses Lexi’s big moment as she collapses and has a seizure in the bathroom.

Jay is worried sick when he finds Lola on the floor and calls an ambulance with Ben.

2. Lola receives some bad news

Now in hospital, Lola waits for news as to what causes her to have a seizure.

After having a CT scan, she gets told that she has a brain tumour that may be cancerous.

Will Lola be able to make a recovery?

3. Felix and Finlay make themselves at home

Mitch helps Felix and Finlay move into Chelsea’s but he’s secretly feeling upset about the boys leaving him.

Whitney arrives home and is shocked to see her new housemates, telling Chelsea that she should have consulted with her first.

However, she eventually lets them stay.

Later on, Finlay and Whitney get their flirt on, whilst setting some house rules.

Is there are spark between the pair?

4. Stacey defends Lily

Kheerat takes Nugget and Lily out for a milkshake, but Lily thinks that Kheerat is playing matchmaker.

She gets up to leave, allowing Kheerat to speak to Nugget about something in private.

Stacey’s furious when she finds out that Kheerat lied to Lily and made up that Nugget fancied her.

Seeing how upset her daughter is, Stacey throws a drink over Kheerat in anger.

But, why did Kheerat lie to Lily?

5. Nina reports Ranveer missing

Nina goes to the police station and reports Ranveer missing.

When the police start asking Ravi questions about where Ranveer might be, he’s left sweating.

Ravi tells Nina that he’s concerned about getting the police involved, but she reassures him that their plan will work.

6. Kheerat ruins Diwali

Nish and Ravi put on a party for the family to celebrate Diwali, but Kheerat ruins the fun when he tells everyone that Ranveer’s been officially reported missing.

Ravi tries to act as cool as possible when he mentions talking to the police, but Kheerat starts an argument, telling Nish that he has high suspicions over Ravi.

But, will this argument turn into something more serious?

7. Ravi tries to kiss Stacey

After having a huge argument with Kheerat, Stacey needs a relief from the tension.

Ravi and Stacey help Eve home after she had one too many drinks, but as they both sit down for a glass of wine, Ravi tries to kiss Stacey.

Will Stacey push him away or give into temptation?

8. Kheerat and Ravi fight

Eve tries to leave Suki a message on her voicemail but is unable to finish it before her phone breaks.

Jean asks Vinny to repair it but is left wondering who Eve is going to meet at the airport.

As Kheerat apologises to both Stacey and Eve for his behaviour Eve opens up to him about the fact that Ranveer tried to sexually assault Suki.

Suddenly, with this new information, Kheerat figures something out about the night that Ranveer went missing.

Thinking that Eve has told Kheerat about Ravi’s attempted kiss, Stacey mentions it to Kheerat.

Kheerat is left fuming and starts a fight with Ravi in The Vic.

Will anyone get hurt?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

