Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal Jack’s anger when he catches Amy and Denzel kissing after gaining intel from Lily.

But, will he punish them?

Elsewhere, Lexi finds out that Jay and Lola are together and takes advantage of the situation.

And, Martin goes on a date.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Lily snitches on Amy and Denzel in EastEnders spoilers

Amy tells Lily that she’s going to sleep with Denzel once Jack and Denise go out of the house.

However, Stacey pressures Lily into telling her about their plan and runs off to let Jack know.

Jack storms into the house and sees Amy and Denzel kissing.

He’s unaware that Denzel wants to take things slow and isn’t ready to sleep with Amy yet.

Thinking that the couple were about to have sex, Jack pins Denzel to the wall in anger.

2. Jack gets reported

Denise calms Jack down as Amy promises that all they did was kiss.

Jack lets go of Denzel but still sets out to punish Amy for her actions.

However, whilst Jack tries to calm down, his anger grows when he gets a phone call from his boss.

His boss tells him that he’s been reported for assaulting Denzel.

But who reported him?

3. Sam tries to kiss Jack

After Jack’s hard day, he goes for a drink and seeks support from Sam.

However, he’s soon taken aback when Sam leans in for a kiss.

Although he pulls away, the damage is done when someone records them both.

Later on, Jack’s day goes from bad to worse when he finds out that he’s suspended from his job.

On top of this, he receives the video of Sam kissing him – and so does Denise.

How will Denise react to the video and who sent it?

4. Nish creates tension

Kheerat ditches the Panesar family meal and tells Stacey that Nish killed someone who got too close to his mum.

Later on, after trying to get involved with the family businesses, Nish clashes with Kheerat, adding to the tension.

With this, things get too much for Nish who collapses on the floor.

Ravi becomes concerned for Nish and wants everyone to know that Nish is his dad.

However, this sparks concerns from Nina who worries that Ravi’s relationship with his dad might get in the way of their plan.

Later on, Kheerat’s furious when he finds out that Stacey knew both about Eve and Suki and also knew about Nish.

He feels like he’s the only one who can see Nish for who he really is and tells everyone why Nish really went to prison.

Will they stick by Nish’s side after hearing the truth?

5. Martin and Jay go on a double date

Martin flirts with his delivery driver, Jenny, and begs Zack to join them on a double date with her friend, Amber.

Zack has to work so Jay takes his place, feeling guilty but going ahead with the idea just to please Martin.

However, when Lola walks in and sees Jay on his date, Jay sneaks off to speak to her.

Lola’s jealous of Jay going on a date with another woman and makes her feelings clear.

The couple decide that want to go public about their relationship and stop hiding it but agree on just telling Martin for now.

6. Lexi takes advantage of Jay and Lola

Martin accidentally tells Lily that Jay and Lola are back together and forgets to tell her to keep it between themselves.

Soon after, Lily tells Lexi.

Lexi can’t believe that nobody told her that they were back together and tells Jay and Lola that they have to do as she says as a way of apologising to her.

With this, she has Lola right where she wants her and soon enough Lola is consulting Felix for help with Lexi’s pageant.

7. EastEnders spoilers: Finlay and Felix move out

Finlay and Felix try to ease the stress of their family by moving out of the house.

They turn to Chelsea and play a trick on a potential roommate so that she has no other choice but to let them live with her.

But, will their plan work?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

