EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Oct 10-14

Kat is shocked to find out that Alfie's got a fiancé, and Eve and Suki sleep together

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal Kat’s shock when she finds out that Alfie’s due to get married tomorrow despite trying to win her back.

Who is Alfie’s fiancé?

Elsewhere, Eve and Suki finally sleep together.

And, Denzel gives Amy a gift.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Kat gets a shock

EastEnders Freddie, Kat and Alfie talking at the flower shop

Alfie wants to win Kat back with a big surprise and decides to give her a big display of flowers.

However, Kat isn’t impressed when she finds out that Freddie helped Alfie get the flowers.

EastEnders Alfie giving Kat a rose

Realising that his plan hasn’t worked, Alfie tells Kat that he just wants to be friends with her again.

Kat agrees and the pair head off to The Vic for a friendly drink.

EastEnders Alfie in The Vic speaking to Megan who is dressed in a wedding outfit

At The Vic, Kat gets the shock of her life when a woman called Megan turns up and lets out that Alfie’s due to get married tomorrow.

Alfie tries to explain and tells Kat that Megan isn’t his fiancé, but she is more than welcome to meet the person he’s going to marry.

But, why is Alfie trying to win back Kat when he’s about to be married?

2. Chelsea catches Amy and Denzel out

EastEnders Amy and Denzel being told off by Chelsea

Chelsea’s day goes from bad to worse as she’s faced with growing bills and catches Amy and Denzel skipping school.

Chelsea gives the young couple a talking to but covers for them as Jack comes home, allowing them time to escape.

EastEnders Chelsea telling off Denzel

Jack starts to become suspicious of something so Chelsea later tells him that she’s using his washing machine because she’s tight on money.

Seeing that Chelsea’s struggling, Jack offers her some money.

But is it enough to help Chelsea pay her bills?

3. Denzel’s gift causes a stir in EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Denzel giving Amy a gift outside the market

Denzel opens up about his feelings for Amy to Patrick, who suggests that he buy her a gift.

He takes his advice and buys her a phone case and gifts it to her.

After handing her the present, he asks her if she would like to go exclusive.

EastEnders Denzel and Amy being teased by Nugget, Lily and Tommy outside the market

Before Amy can answer, the pair are teased by Nugget, Tommy and Lily who mock them for being a couple.

The young couple are embarrassed as their friends take the mick out of them in public.

Will this put pressure on their relationship?

4. Stacey warns off Suki

EastEnders Stacey giving Suki a talking to

When Stacey sees Suki ignore Eve when speaking about a business meeting with Kheerat, she’s not impressed.

Stacey sets up an online dating profile for Eve to get her mind off of Suki, telling her that her date is meeting her at The Albert.

EastEnders Stacey and Eve smiling

When Eve and Stacey spot Ravi and Suki, Stacey tells Suki to leave Eve alone.

But, will she listen to Stacey’s threats?

5. Suki and Eve sleep together

EastEnders Suki and Eve holding hands

Suki goes to a business meeting with Harpreet, but when Harpreet starts asking her questions about Ranveer, it becomes too much for her.

She panics and leaves the meeting.

EastEnders Suki and Eve holding hands

Eve notices that Suki’s upset and leaves her date to support her.

With Eve’s advice, Suki manages to get a deal with Harpreet who tells her to get ready to fly out to Mumbai for business.

Later on, Suki thanks Eve for being there for her and the pair share a kiss.

EastEnders Suki and Eve kissing

Afterwards, Eve tells Suki’s family to visit her before she jets off to Mumbai.

After singing Suki’s praises to her family, she goes to comfort Suki at home as she finds out that Nish is being released from prison today.

The pair then sleep together.

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

