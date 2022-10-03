Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal Kat’s shock when she finds out that Alfie’s due to get married tomorrow despite trying to win her back.

Who is Alfie’s fiancé?

Elsewhere, Eve and Suki finally sleep together.

And, Denzel gives Amy a gift.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Kat gets a shock

Alfie wants to win Kat back with a big surprise and decides to give her a big display of flowers.

However, Kat isn’t impressed when she finds out that Freddie helped Alfie get the flowers.

Realising that his plan hasn’t worked, Alfie tells Kat that he just wants to be friends with her again.

Kat agrees and the pair head off to The Vic for a friendly drink.

At The Vic, Kat gets the shock of her life when a woman called Megan turns up and lets out that Alfie’s due to get married tomorrow.

Alfie tries to explain and tells Kat that Megan isn’t his fiancé, but she is more than welcome to meet the person he’s going to marry.

But, why is Alfie trying to win back Kat when he’s about to be married?

2. Chelsea catches Amy and Denzel out

Chelsea’s day goes from bad to worse as she’s faced with growing bills and catches Amy and Denzel skipping school.

Chelsea gives the young couple a talking to but covers for them as Jack comes home, allowing them time to escape.

Jack starts to become suspicious of something so Chelsea later tells him that she’s using his washing machine because she’s tight on money.

Seeing that Chelsea’s struggling, Jack offers her some money.

But is it enough to help Chelsea pay her bills?

3. Denzel’s gift causes a stir in EastEnders spoilers

Denzel opens up about his feelings for Amy to Patrick, who suggests that he buy her a gift.

He takes his advice and buys her a phone case and gifts it to her.

After handing her the present, he asks her if she would like to go exclusive.

Before Amy can answer, the pair are teased by Nugget, Tommy and Lily who mock them for being a couple.

The young couple are embarrassed as their friends take the mick out of them in public.

Will this put pressure on their relationship?

4. Stacey warns off Suki

When Stacey sees Suki ignore Eve when speaking about a business meeting with Kheerat, she’s not impressed.

Stacey sets up an online dating profile for Eve to get her mind off of Suki, telling her that her date is meeting her at The Albert.

When Eve and Stacey spot Ravi and Suki, Stacey tells Suki to leave Eve alone.

But, will she listen to Stacey’s threats?

5. Suki and Eve sleep together

Suki goes to a business meeting with Harpreet, but when Harpreet starts asking her questions about Ranveer, it becomes too much for her.

She panics and leaves the meeting.

Eve notices that Suki’s upset and leaves her date to support her.

With Eve’s advice, Suki manages to get a deal with Harpreet who tells her to get ready to fly out to Mumbai for business.

Later on, Suki thanks Eve for being there for her and the pair share a kiss.

Afterwards, Eve tells Suki’s family to visit her before she jets off to Mumbai.

After singing Suki’s praises to her family, she goes to comfort Suki at home as she finds out that Nish is being released from prison today.

The pair then sleep together.

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!