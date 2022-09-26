Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Shirley drops a bombshell about Sam, leaving Phil shocked at the news.

Elsewhere, Ben and Callum are pushed closer together.

And, Alfie’s not in Kat’s good books.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Shirley drops a bombshell

Sam gives Billy some support as he fears his court case, whilst Phil’s left feeling responsible.

DCI Keeble sticks the knife in further for Phil, as she tells him that she will hurt the rest of the Mitchells if he doesn’t stop Jimmie from defending Billy in court.

Later, seeing an opportunity arise, Shirley demands money from Sam, or she’ll expose her to Phil.

Sam reckons she’s having her on but Shirley acts on her threats.

Jonah approaches Sam and grabs her arm, making Phil punch him.

Things get bitter as Shirley tells Phil that Sam’s been scamming him.

Sam tries to defend herself but when Kat finds out what she’s done, all hell breaks loose.

Phil sends Sam packing.

How can Sam get herself out of this one?

2. Shirley’s suspicious of Phil

Listening to Keeble’s threats, Phil speaks to Ritchie about taking Jimmie off the case.

Billy’s devastated when Ritchie tells him the news.

Watching on, Shirley starts to become suspicious of Phil after seeing him speak to Ritchie.

Later on, her suspicions are fed further as she follows Phil to where he’s meeting Keeble.

She finds out Phil’s secret, but what will Shirley do with it?

3. Alfie upsets Kat in EastEnders spoilers

Alfie tells Kat that he’s off to take the kids to the museum.

However, he goes behind her back and takes them to the theme park instead.

Tommy comes back and tells Kat where they’ve been, leaving her furious.

More EastEnders spoilers

4. Ben and Callum are pushed closer together

Jay and Lola team up to push Ben and Callum together again by getting them to help Vi move house.

Cottoning on to Lola’s plan, the pair sit down and confess that they still have feelings for each other.

Will they get back together?

5. Stacey threatens Suki

Eve confesses to Stacey that she and Suki kissed, with Stacey promising to keep it a secret.

However, later on, Stacey threatens Suki and says that she will tell everyone about the kiss if she does anything to upset Eve.

Suki’s not happy that Eve told Stacey about the kiss.

Eve realises that Stacey wasn’t true to her word and goes to have it out with her.

Will Stacey expose their kiss to anyone?

6. Lola is in trouble

Jonah demands for Sam to give him the rest of the cash she owes but when she doesn’t co-operate, he arranges for some of his men to get the cash from the office in Peggy’s.

However, they mistake Lola for Sam and force her to open up the safe.

She fights them off and runs towards the party she’s planned for Jay, but as they follow her, will she be okay?

7. EastEnders spoilers: Jay gets a ‘surprise’

Lola asks Ben and Callum for help in planning a surprise party for Jay’s birthday.

Jay tells Ben and Callum that he doesn’t want to make a big fuss of his birthday, so they warn him about the party.

At the party, Jay tries to paint a smile on his face but reveals that he already knew about the party.

He then admits that Lola was the love of his life.

Will they rekindle what they once had?

8. Alfie tampers with the party plans

Alfie pretends that Lola’s changed the venue of the party from Peggy’s to The Vic, to bring in the customers.

Linda tells him that he can’t mess about like this but Alfie’s on a mission for success.

Will it work out for him?

8. Vinny visits his dad in prison

After speaking to Suki about their dad, Nish, Vinny visits him in prison.

Vinny wants to know why Nish asked him to visit him but is taken aback when he shares his love for his son.

Why did Nish want him there?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to next week's EastEnders?