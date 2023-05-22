EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Lola’s loved ones are forced to face the day they’ve been dreading: Lola’s last.

But when Billy lashes out and is arrested, will he make it out of prison in time to say goodbye? And how will Phil cope?

Meanwhile, Ben is still missing. Can anyone find him and bring him back to Walford before it’s too late?

Also, there’s some new arrivals in town, set to put the cat amongst the pigeons. All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Lola fades fast

Jay is devastated when Lola suffers another seizure and calls in nurse Suzanne. It’s not good news as Suzanne tells him they are near the end.

Utterly distraught, Jay can’t bear to say goodbye. Meanwhile, Billy is also struggling.

2. Billy lashes out

Billy’s stress levels are high as he tries to look after everyone else. He’s desperate to get Lexi, Janet and William out of the house to protect them from Lola’s deterioration.

He has a few drinks in The Vic, but it proves to be a bad idea. The horrifying reality of the situation sinks in and Billy can’t cope.

Billy has a run-in with Nish who deliberately winds him up. Billy later smashes the window of the Minute Mart and is restrained by Martin, Honey and Phil.

Nish wants justice, but Phil gives him money to keep quiet. This just angers Nish even more.

When Jack arrives to diffuse the situation Billy accidentally hits him in the face. Jack’s forced to arrest Billy after Nish continues to stir things up.

3. Will Billy be there for Lola?

Honey and Phil go to the police station and demand Billy is released. Jack tells them it’ll only happen if Nish withdraws his statement.

Desperate to get Billy out before Lola dies, Honey and Phil are on a mission to convince Nish to back down. But will it work?

4. Ben missing

Kathy and Callum are worried sick after Ben left for America. No one has heard from him in days and Jay and Billy are furious.

Terrified what will happen if Lola dies and Ben’s not there, Kathy demands Callum use his detective skills to track her son down.

Frustrated Phil insists he’s going to America to find Ben and bring him back to Walford. Kathy tells him not to be so stupid just as Ben calls – but will he make it home in time?

5. Lola’s final goodbyes

Lola doesn’t have long left and her family have to say goodbye. Phil is really struggling with the situation.

Kathy and Callum go into Lola’s bedroom and say goodbye promising to look after Lexi for her. But can Phil bring himself to let her go?

Soon Honey and Billy are left distraught by events. Walford will never be the same again after this week.

More EastEnders spoilers

6. George Knight arrives

George Knight arrives in Walford with his daughters Anna and Gina. They arrive at The Vic and it’s soon revealed he’s Elaine’s new bloke.

He announces he’s arrived from Marbella and is here to help run The Vic.

Linda is absolutely fuming having had no idea this was Elaine’s plan. Can she forgive her mum?

George makes his mark in Walford straight away as Jack, Phil and Winston recognise him as a championship boxer.

It’s not long before George butts heads with Nish – who soon learns the new landlord isn’t to be messed with.

George promises Linda he won’t cause trouble. He insists he just wants to build a life with Elaine and the girls. But will she welcome into her home and business?

7. The Knight girls make their mark

Bobby is instantly smitten when he spots Anna and Gina. It’s love at first sight!

However, when they bring their chihuahua Tyson into the cafe, Kathy bites their heads off. Can they make amends?

And when they try to get the party started in The Vic, they have totally misjudged the mood. They are unaware of Lola’s fate, but it means things are not going well for the newcomers.

Can they settle into Walford and make friends?

8. Linda holds a vigil

Sensing the mood over Lola, Linda invites some of the locals to a lock-in. Together they reflect on life and loss and the tragedy facing Lola and her family.

9. Kim’s anxiety worsens

A fan of the Kimfluencer comes to the salon and accosts Kim. Adele wants a birthday video for her daughter.

Kim paints on a brave face, but it’s clear she’s struggling. She does her best to record the video, but things quickly take a turn.

Overwhelmed Kim can’t carry on and rushes out into the street. Sonia sees her and wants to call an ambulance, but Kim won’t let her.

After Sonia hears her symptoms, she insists Kim go to A&E, but will she listen?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.