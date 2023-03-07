In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola receives some heartbreaking news after her mum returns to the Square.

Elsewhere, Whitney and Zack clash over Peach’s ashes.

And, Stacey gets into trouble with the police.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Lola receives some devastating news

Lola focuses on her brain tumour awareness fundraiser instead of worrying about how she’s been zoning out.

Jay tells Lola that she should go to the hospital whilst also recommending that Lexi sees a councillor.

Lola finally agrees to arrange councilling for Lexi but her mum Emma soon returns and makes her change her mind.

Lexi’s furious when she finds out that she gave Lexi her phone number but she forgives her when she sees how she was looking out for her.

Jay and Emma soon clash about what they think is best for Lola.

Whilst Jay is out, Emma goes to the hospital with Lola where Lola receives some heartbreaking news.

What does Lola find out at the hospital?

2. Jay cheats on Lola?

Whilst Lola’s at the hospital, Jay heads for a night out with Ben and Callum.

He starts getting close with a girl called Shanti, with Emma spotting them.

After informing Lola about what she saw, Lola thinks that Jay has cheated on her and yells at him to get out.

Later on, Jay is devastated to hear that Lola didn’t tell him that she’s having an MRI.

With Honey encouraging Jay to meet Lola at the hospital, the newly-weds share an emotional conversation.

At the same time, Honey tries to understand why Emma is so protective of her daughter.

Will Emma give Lola and Jay some breathing space?

And, did Jay really cheat on Lola?

3. Ravi tries to get close to Chelsea

Ravi places pressure on Denise to get the information he needs from Jack’s laptop but Denise soon refuses to help him.

She then confides in Kim about how she’s let her family down.

Deciding to take action himself, Ravi tries to break into the Branning house but gets interrupted by Chelsea.

Ravi flirts with Chelsea but Denise and Jack turn up and prevent him from looking at the laptop.

Later on, Ravi figures out a way to access the information by getting close to Chelsea.

Seeing Keanu and Chelsea on a date, Ravi grabs the chance to flirt with Chelsea after seeing her question where Keanu’s feelings lie.

Will Ravi get what he wants?

4. Whitney and Zack clash over Peach’s ashes

Whitney tries to paint a smile on her face as she works her first day back at the market.

However, when Zack mentions picking up Peach’s ashes, Whitney crumbles.

Whitney blames everyone for making her go back to work before she’s ready to, admitting that she can’t face saying goodbye to her daughter.

Zack comes up with the idea of holding a memorial for Peach but Whitney can’t bring herself to think about it.

Zack ends up having to pick up Peach’s ashes by himself as Whitney gets distracted by seeing Lily have a baby health scare.

Whitney supports Lily whilst Zack expresses his anger towards Whitney for leaving him to go by himself.

Will Whitney be able to say a final goodbye to Peach?

5. Stacey gets in trouble with the police

As the Slaters’ fridge breaks, Stacey doesn’t panic as she knows that she has lots of cash after stealing it.

Stacey eventually admits to Jean that she’s stolen the money from the office after realising that she could lose her children if she gets sent down.

Stacey and Jean plan to return the money by distracting the security guard.

However, things don’t work out and Stacey ends up going to the police station.

Before going to the police station, Stacey lands herself into more trouble by threatening the security guard.

When at the station, she fails to own up to taking the money.

Later on, Kat offers to help the Slaters out but when she reveals that she’s giving them Mitchell money, Stacey’s furious and rejects the offer.

Martin tells Stacey that she’d be foolish to turn down the money but Stacey fails to make peace with Kat.

Will Stacey swallow her pride and accept Kat’s help?

