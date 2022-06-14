EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 20-24

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Nancy finds out Zack has cheated on her with Sam.

Meanwhile Stuart reaches a breaking point and takes Roland back to Bernie.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for next week

1. Nancy finds out Zack cheated

Zack feels guilty after his night with Sam.

His guilt grows when he receives a gift from Nancy.

Zack confides in Martin who encourages him to tell Nancy the truth.

However when Nancy apologises for her behaviour, Zack keeps it to himself.

Kathy tells the Carters she’s having a Plaque in The Albert in memory of Tina.

Zack suggests they have a party.

Zack is relieved when Sam says she won’t tell anyone what happened.

But the party soon turns into a disaster when Nancy learns Zack slept with Sam.

2. Nancy breaks up with Zack

Mick goes to approach Zack but Shirley beats him to it and punches him.

Later Zack begs Nancy for forgiveness but she ends their relationship.

3. Zack proposes to Nancy

Martin advises Zack to give Nancy some space but he doesn’t listen.

Zack wants to prove he’s committed and proposes to Nancy.

4. Linda returns home

Sharon gets Linda from the hospital.

Nancy and Linda have a heart to heart but the moment is ruined when Nancy finds a bottle of vodka.

5. Jordan is rushed to hospital

Jordan seems under the weather and Chelsea is concerned.

At work Sharon sees Chelsea’s worry and gets Denise to stop by and show Chelsea they’ve installed a video baby monitor.

When Chelsea returns home she finds paramedics tending to Jordan.

In hospital Chelsea blames herself for Jordan being sick with suspected meningitis, leaving Whitney concerned.

Kim arrives offering comforting words.

Later Chelsea is relieved to learn Jordan is in the clear.

6. Stuart reaches breaking point

Stuart is reluctant to look after Roland.

When he ignores his cries in the café, Sonia realises something is wrong and later visits Stuart.

When Stuart reveals he doesn’t feel anything for Roland, Sonia gives him details for a cancer mental health support group.

Vi returns and reveals she spoke to Sonia but Stuart snaps throwing away the support group details, saying he doesn’t want to be Roland’s dad.

Rainie prepares for the social worker to visit and discuss the parental order.

However she worries when she can’t find Stuart.

Vi and Callum track Stuart down and encourage him to support Rainie.

At the meeting, Stuart becomes overwhelmed and ends the meeting.

7. Stuart takes Roland to Bernie

With the social worker gone, Stuart spiral and Rainie tries to plead with him.

However he takes Roland back to Bernie and tells her he doesn’t want him.

8. Harvey and Mitch are attacked

Kat receives threatening calls at the cab office.

Assuming it’s Shirley, Kat confronts her but realises someone else is behind the threats.

Later Harvey and Mitch are on the phone when the line goes dead, but Harvey’s soon approached by two men.

After Harvey and Mitch are beaten up, Kat suggests to Sharon they delay the opening of Peggy’s.

