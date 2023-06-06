EastEnders spoilers: First Look at all-new pics for June 12-16

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed huge drama for the Panesars as Suki recovers from her accident.

Meanwhile, is Rocky keeping yet another secret from Kathy? Newcomer Gina is in a man-muddle thanks to Elaine, and Lily’s got a new pair of trainers – but how has she paid for them?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Vinny wants answers

Suki’s in hospital after an accident, but Vinny’s convinced there is a sinister reason for his mum’s mishap.

Nish tries to shut down Vinny’s suspicions but Eve’s worries about Suki mean Vinny starts to wonder why exactly she’s worrying so much about his mother.

Vinny won’t give up – and he’s not the only one. Mitch has also heard Eve’s concerns about Suki, and thanks to what happened with his daughter Chantelle, soon Mitch is worrying too.

Meanwhile, a worried Suki is desperately trying to find out if Nish knew she was planning to leave him before her accident.

Still unsure what Nish knows, Eve is terrified when she hears Suki is being discharged, and thinks she won’t be safe back home. Vinny tries to get his mum to talk about her feelings but once more Nish shuts down the conversation.

Later, Eve tells Suki the only way out is for her to tell the police Nish was responsible for her accident.

Nish is angry to hear everyone’s talking about his marriage. He’s really not impressed that everyone seems to be worrying about what caused Suki’s accident!

Mitch comes to visit and offers to get some food for Suki, but Nish tells him they don’t want any visitors.

When Vinny mentions his worries to Ravi, he’s stunned to hear Suki was leaving. Later, with advice from Ash, Nish tells Suki he’s worried she hurt herself and she’s horrified to know that’s what he thinks.

Suki tells Eve she’s made a decision about whether to report Nish, but matters are taken out of her hands when the police arrive to arrest him for ABH.

Suki’s convinced Eve called the police, though she is adamant she’s innocent.

But things spiral out of control when Vinny arrives home full of rage about what Ravi’s told him – he thinks Eve is helping Suki plot against Nish. Shocked about everything that’s happened, Vinny gives his mum an ultimatum.

2. Rocky’s got another secret

Kathy’s fretting about organising Lola’s wake and with stress at an all time high, Rocky wants to make things better. But he gets a shock when ex-wife Jo arrives back in Walford with their divorce papers. He wants to know why she didn’t just post them, but she leaves him rattled when she tells him Jasper says hello.

Later, Rocky calls his ex and demands to talk about ‘his boy’.

Shocked Bobby overhears Rocky on the phone, telling Jo she can’t keep ‘his boy’ from him. What’s going on?

Loyal Bobby immediately goes to tell Kathy, who confronts her fiance.

Jo arrives as they’re arguing, and tells Rocky if he wants to see Jasper he’ll have to come to The Vic and beg. Whaaaat?!

Later, Kathy makes a decision about who she wants at her wedding, and Rocky sets about making phonecalls, determined to get the guests she wants.

Can Rocky help give Kathy the big day she’s dreaming of?

3. Freddie faces his fears

Jean goes along to Freddie’s appointment with his psychiatrist this week, along with his former teacher, Theo. They’re discussing Freddie’s ADHD diagnosis.

Jean is worried that Freddie isn’t expressing his true feelings about his diagnosis, but he tells her it’s ‘just a label’.

4. Is Lily getting in too deep?

Lily Slater wants new trainers, but with money worries still playing on mum Stacey’s mind, she says no and Lily’s annoyed. Rattled, Stacey upsets Freddie with a thoughtless comment but his former teacher Theo steps in to smooth things over.

But Stacey’s annoyed when Theo gives Lily the trainers she wanted, saying his mate runs a sports shop. Stacey says Lily can’t have them as it’s not fair on the other kids.

Later though, Theo gives the trainers to Lily anyway. She’s pleased with her swag and shows off to her mates.

Lily knows she has to keep the trainers a secret from her mum but her plans go wrong when Amy gets involved.

Amy warns Lily to be careful that Theo doesn’t have an ulterior motive. But bold Lily goes to ask and he tells her it’s totally innocent.

Amy, though is still worried. She goes to speak to Stacey about it all and tells her that an older man has bought Lily some trainers.

Not surprisingly, Stacey’s soon on the warpath. She confronts her daughter, who gives her an innocent explanation. But not satisfied, Stacey goes to find Theo and discusses the trainers with him.

There’s tension between Theo and Stacey, as they talk. What’s he up to?

5. Gina gets humiliated

Wanting to win over her stepdaughters-to-be, Elaine meddles in Gina’s love life. But when she confuses Freddie and Zack, things get complicated!

Elaine tells Gina that Freddie is single, and she should go for it. But it turns out, Gina means Zack.

Gina is humiliated when Zack knocks her back, and then she gets in Whitney’s bad books, too, for making a move on her man.

Awks!

With Elaine well and truly in the doghouse, and George asks her to try to make it up to Gina and Anna.

Wanting to help her mum, Linda arranges a girly pamper afternoon for the girls, getting Kim round to do their nails.

But despite Linda’s best efforts, tensions are still high between the girls and Elaine. During a heart-to-heart chat, Gina tells Elaine she doesn’t need another mum.

But with truths being shared, the girls realise that George and Elaine really do love one another, and Linda hopes they can all move on together. Is it going to be that easy?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

