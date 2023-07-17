EastEnders spoilers for next week see Keanu close in on the truth about Lisa and point the finger at Martin. But what really happened?

Meanwhile Martin finds himself with a dilemma as he tries to rekindle things with Stacey. He’s struggling to cope with her job, but can he put it to one side and support their family unit?

Although Stacey reassures him it’s all above board, she soon finds herself with a stalker. Will she ever feel safe again?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Keanu closes in on the truth

Keanu is broken and desperately tries to work out how to get Peggy back. Martin warns Sharon that Keanu has asked Eve’s friend to help him wage a legal war.

Keanu is further upset when he discovers that his case is made more complicated by Peggy not being in the country. He’ll have to fight through the Portuguese courts and it could take years.

When Karen puts the idea in his head someone in the house helped Lisa to escape, Keanu is furious.

He points the finger at Martin and throws him out. But what really happened?

2. Martin freaks out

Stacey and Martin plan a romantic rendezvous at the allotments, but she’s double booked with her client. Martin insists he’s okay with it and will watch the kids while she earns her money.

However, he can’t cope when he hears Stacey flirting upstairs. Martin rushes out of the house.

3. Martin and Stacey try again

Stacey tells Martin exactly what happens on her Secret Cam dates to put his mind at rest. She reassures him it’s nothing dodgy and they agree to try again.

4. Theo turns creepy

Theo overhears Martin and Stacey talking and calling her private client a sad old man. Furious, he steps things up and Stacey is stunned to get a shocking sexual request from him.

Stacey is then horrified to get a message making it clear he knows details of her private life. Eve realises it must be someone Stacey knows.

Stacey soon receives flowers from him proving he knows where she lives. Realising she has a stalker, who can Stacey turn to to help her feel safe?

6. Kathy takes on Suki

Kathy is fuming when she finds out Suki is going on her honeymoon after Rocky lost it in a game of poker with Nish. Humiliated Suki had no idea, thinking Nish planned the holiday as a romantic gesture.

Suki and Kathy soon start playing poker themselves and the honeymoon is bet again. Kathy is thrilled as she wins and reclaims her holiday!

7. Kim gets help

Kim reveals she’s no longer going to be the Kimfluencer as she’s too broken. Howie is upset to see her so defeated and gives her a pep talk. He tells her how strong she’s being.

He encourages her to reach out to her fox cubs. Kim is nervous as she prepares to go live online, but how will her followers react?

Kim soon cancels her first therapy session, but Howie rearranges it and insists she goes.

She finally has her first session with her therapist, but fakes bravado. However, she eventually opens up about her issues – can he help her?

8. Alfie’s new job goes wrong

Alfie’s new job at the bookies goes badly when he gets on the wrong side of his boss. But he manages to turn things around when he breaks up a pretend fight between Patrick and Freddie.

