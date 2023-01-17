New EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Lily is struggling with what she’s facing and turns to Kat.

But as the father’s identity is revealed, what will happen next?

Meanwhile, it’s Lola’s wedding day, but she’s not feeling well. Will it go ahead?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnder spoilers

1. Lily in turmoil

Lily goes out for some fresh air, struggling with everything that is going on.

A conversation with Whitney, however, leaves her further rattled.

She confides in Kat about her fears.

Kat understands why Lily is feeling so conflicted about the baby.

Meanwhile, Stacey and Martin are on tenterhooks, worried about Lily.

Kat takes Lily home and explains what’s going on to Martin and Stacey.

It’s not long before Martin works out who the father is…

2. Lily tells Ricky Jr. the truth

Terrified now Martin knows the truth, Lily realises she has to confess to Ricky.

She finds him to tell him she’s pregnant.

Lily breaks the news of the baby and Ricky is frightened.

He runs off in a panic.

He bumps into Sam and blurts it out, but she fails to console him.

Instead, she tells him she’s moving to Germany!

3. Sam leaves Ricky in his time of need?

Jack is fuming Sam still plans to go to Germany given Ricky’s situation.

He tells her their son could face criminal charges.

Jack later apologises to Ricky for his anger and neglecting him.

Elsewhere, Sam feels guilty as she watches them leave for the police station.

4. Ricky proposes

Sam turns round after watching them leave to see Ricky on one knee with an engagement ring.

She’s stunned!

But how will she answer his proposal?

5. The stag and hen take place

Lola is stressed about her hen do as she feels awful and looks unwell.

But Kim and Denise swoop in and give her a glow-up.

Meanwhile, Jay is horrified by Kim’s choice of costumes at his stag do!

Will the couple manage to have fun?

6. Billy finds Emma

Phil offers to help Billy search for Lola’s mum, Emma

Billy is torn when Phil hands him the contact details for her.

Billy goes to Emma’s work and tells her who he is.

But will she agree to attend Lola’s wedding?

More EastEnders spoilers

7. Jay’s last minute panic

Jay is in a panic when he realises he’s forgotten to book a wedding reception!

He rushes to The Vic to see if they can help.

Linda, who has been refusing to work, swings into action and sorts out the event.

Linda then asks Jay how he copes knowing Lola will die.

Later Patrick offers Linda counsel on dealing with her grief for Mick.

Will it help her move on?

8. Lola can’t marry Jay

With Lola experiencing worrying symptoms on the morning of her wedding, she and Kim stop at the hospital.

Lola is panicking, but Kim implores her to enjoy every minute of the time she has.

At the hospital there’s shock when Lola says she can’t marry Jay today.

Is everything okay?

9. Will the wedding go ahead?

Jay is furious at Billy for going behind Lola’s back to find Emma.

But he’s got bigger problems when he arrives at the wedding venue to find Lola is not there.

Will Jay get the chance to marry Lola before it’s too late?

10. Reiss returns in EastEnders spoilers

Sonia is worried she’ll have to sell the house to pay inheritance tax and is shocked when Reiss turns up.

He apologises for ghosting her and sits down to look at the inheritance tax case with her.

Soon they’re bonding, but how will he respond when Sonia makes a move on him?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

