EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 16-20

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Zack is at breaking point over recent events.

Can anyone help him?

Meanwhile, Lola plans her wedding, but there’s one thing missing: can she find her mum?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Zack faces up to things

Concerned Sharon Watts looks at stressed Zack hudson

Zack is trying to pretend everything is fine.

But when smashes a glass and cuts his hand, he loses it and storms out.

Desperate Zack soon realises he has to face up to things.

But what will the outcome be?

2. Martin pressures Stacey

Martin is determined Lily should have an abortion.

He begs Stacey to support him, but she refuses.

Lily later returns home and says she’s made a decision about her baby.

But what is she going to do?

3. Lola plans the wedding

Lola asks Kim to be her maid of honour.

Kim is thrilled and starts making plans, including a guest list.

4. Where is Lola’s mum?

Kim touches a nerve when she asks about Lola’s mum.

Lola doesn’t know what to say.

Later, Lexi also asks about Lola’s mum and why she left.

Lola doesn’t have the answers, but soon starts looking for them.

Lola tells Jay she wants to find her mum.

Jay isn’t sure it’s a good idea, but will he help her?

5. Best man mix up

Ben is upset Jay hasn’t asked him to be best man, but Jay assumes Ben already knows he is without being asked!

Can they sort the misunderstanding out?

More EastEnders spoilers

6. Denise shuts Ravi down

Denise is feeling guilty about her flirtation with Ravi.

At Walford East, she tells Ravi she’s happily married and he’s got the wrong idea about them.

But Ravi isn’t so sure Denise is being honest and continues to flirt with her.

However, later he drowns his sorrows and turns his attentions to Chelsea…

7. Zack’s disastrous interview

Zack prepares for the tasting with Suki and Nish.

But they give him a hard time when they hear about how he’s treated Whitney and the baby.

8. Whitney has her scan

Whitney heads to her baby scan with Chelsea, Sonia, Felix and Finlay.

She is overjoyed and overcome with love as she sees her baby for the first time.

9. Alfie opens The Vic

Alfie wants to earn some money, but is struggling to find work.

Then he overhears Denise has the keys to The Vic and persuades Patrick to steal them.

Denise is furious when she finds the pub full of customers.

But she’s even angrier when she finds out Patrick is handing out free drinks and demands everyone pay up.

Alfie decides to throw a summer party to banish the January blues

He is confident it will bring in money.

But Linda returns right in the middle of the party.

She is upset and angry and accuses Alfie and the neighbours of not caring Mick is dead.

10. Alfie helps Linda in EastEnders spoilers

Alfie tries to convince Linda everyone does care about Mick.

But she’s stressed.

Alfie later gathers all of Mick’s friends to surprise Linda.

They hold a vigil in the bar, but it’s interrupted by the police…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

